22 great Kent foods to buy and try now!

All sorts of local goodies are on offer in Kent, from gins to jams... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our resident food expert Julie Friend presents her pick of edible and drinkable treats from across the county

1 Gin from Anno Distillers

Did someone say "gin"? We're certainly spoilt for choice here in Kent when it comes to distillers, but did you know that reputedly the world's strongest gin is produced just outside Maidstone by Anno Distillers? At 95% ABV, it's a snifter for the fearless - are you brave enough to give it a go?

annodistillers.co.uk

2 Blackwoods Cheese

Graceburn Blackwoods Cheese - Credit: Graceburn Blackwoods Cheese

A few jars of feta-style Graceburn from Blackwoods Cheese company is an asset to any cheese board. It comes suspended in Kent rapeseed oil in three varieties, Original, Truffle or Lemon and Jalpeño - keep the oil to use as a delicious base for dressings. Blackwoods' soft Edmund Tew, named after a convict jailed for stealing cheese, is well worth trying, too.

blackwoodscheesecompany.co.uk

3 Kent Cider Company

Plenty of delicious ideas from the Kent Cider Company, including its Yowler - the name for the person who conducted old wassailing ceremonies, driving bad spirits out and good spirits in. Cases and smaller gift sets for sampling are available. kentcider.co.uk

4 Docker Bakery

Based in West Hythe and Folkestone, this independent bakery you'll find breads from baguettes to rye, as well as ginger beer from its craft brewery. Available at The Goods Shed, Canterbury on some days of the week, as well as online.

dockerbakery.com

5 Eat’n’mess

If you're looking for gluten-free treats over Christmas, Eat ‘n’ Mess is your go-to local supplier. Gluten-free boxes of blondies, brownies and whole celebration cakes are on offer and if you pick up from their Sevenoaks cafe, you can enjoy a coffee and sweet something sweet at the same time. Or simply order online.

eatnmesscakes.co.uk

6 Foodari delivery service

Supporting local producers and growers, Foodari, based on a farm in Molash, is an award-winning home-delivery service. Focusing on being as green and sustainable as possible, the team will bring you a selection of some of the best Kent produce, from meat and vegetables to simply a bottle of wine.

foodarihomedelivery.com

7 Greensand Ridge spirits

Offering a selection of spirits made in their carbon-neutral micro distillery near Shipbourne, Greensand Ridge's drinks can be spotted in bars and restaurants throughout the county and are worth adding to your home drinks cabinet, too.

greensanddistillery.com

8 Blue Bell Hill Apiaries' Honey

The folk at Blue Bell Hill Apiaries near Lidsing have everything you need to get started with bee-keeping as a hobby. Alternatively, simply purchase their own delectable honey. facebook.com/Blue-Bell-Hill-Apiaries

9 Solley's Ice cream

Produced on the family farm in aptly named Ripple, Solley's ice-cream is packed with fruit when it comes to flavours like banana and wild strawberry - or try blue bubblegum for something very different. solleysicecream.co.uk/shop

10 Winsford House's Jams and pickles

Jane at Winsford House makes delicious jams, jellies and pickles - look out for them at Kent markets and farm shops or buy via her website.

winsfordhouse.co.uk

11 Kingcott Dairy cheese

At the 2021 Great Taste Awards Kingcott Blue cheese won two stars – a serious accolade in a competition that has over 14,000 entrants. Try it or the slightly firmer, stilton-in style, Kentish Blue.

kingcottdairy.co.uk

12 Lost Sheep coffee

Lost Sheep postal pack - Credit: Lost Sheep



Caffeine lovers might want to treat themselves to a coffee subscription from Lost Sheep. Roasted in Whitstable, its blends have intriguing names such as Smooth Journey and Funky Camper.

lostsheepcoffee.com



13 Marourde aperetif

Mereworth wines has reinvented the world’s oldest drink, mead, with its aperitif, Marourde. Herbs and botanicals are steeped in honey wine for a bitter and sweet drink, with a lingering zesty-orange finish. Delicious over ice, or as an essential in a mean Negroni. mereworthwines.com



14 North Charcuterie

Whether you're after a salami, a spreadable sobresada or a snackable beer stick, Bill Gardner at North Charcuterie can supply.

northcharcuterie.co.uk

15 Ortega wine

For something really special on the wine front, try the limited edition Ortega Late Harvest 2018 from Biddenden Vineyards. The perfect after dinner tipple, the Ortega is an aromatic, sweet wine produced, using the sweetest grape must (with 'must' defined as the freshly crushed juice, which also contains the skins, seeds, and stems of the fruit) recorded in the UK.

biddendenvineyards.com



16 Paley Farm meat

Paley Farm, just outside Cranbrook, is home to an 800-acre mixed livestock farming business. The beef, lamb, mutton, pork and venison is all farmed in a sustainable and ethical way, using regenerative practices. Collect directly from the shop or opt for a courier delivery.

paleyfarm.co.uk

17 Quirky Truffles

Artisan truffles with fillings which include Guinness, Tiramisu, Grand Marnier, and Morello cherry. Yes please! All hand made, and for sale at several markets throughout the county, including the Folkestone Harbour Arm on Sundays.

facebook.com/Quirky-Truffles

18 Soft fruit & cobnuts - grow your own!

No space for your own fruit trees? Well, this could be the ‘cherry on the cake’. You will be allocated a specific tree (apple, cherry or cobnut) on Bentinck Farm in Pembury.Visit in the spring to enjoy the blossoms and maybe have a picnic while watching the bees at work, then return later in the year to pick your fruit.

bentinckfarm.co.uk

19 Sankey's fishmonger

We're spoiled for choice when it comes to seafood, with of course our coastal towns coming up trumps. For the freshest seafood inland in West Kent, try Sankey's shops in Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells.

sankeys.co.uk

20 Mustards and flavoured salts

Run by David and Donna Lucas, the small and independent Kent Flavour Shed produces an exciting range of mustards, vinegars and flavoured salts that will add that all-important umami hit - essentially, savoury deliciousness - to your dishes. Think rosemary & thyme, chilli or Herbes de Provence.

kentflavourshed.co.uk

21 Woolton Farm wine (and cider)

Best known as the home of Kentish Pip cider, Woolton launched its wines this summer and have already won awards. The sparkling Bacchus has hints of lemon and elderflower and is ideal for celebratory toasts, while the Pet-Nat Chardonnay with its pear-and-citrus-peel finish, is just the ticket for cutting through rich festive food.

wooltonfarm.co.uk

22 Beer from Xylo Brewing

Micro-brewery and taproom Margate based Xylo Brewing offers both local and national delivery of its craft beers and local wines and spirits. Highlights include Kentish Kölsch, the Dorado or perhaps the punchy Cardinal IPA.

xylobrew.com





