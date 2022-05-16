Devon coast to star in new Ainsley Harriott series on Channel 4

A brand new Channel 4 series is taking the TV chef and Grace Dent to Devon.

Beginning tonight on Channel 4, one celebrity chef and one restaurant critic will be enjoying all that Britain has to offer in local food and drink. Best of Britain By the Sea is a new series celebrating our famous coastlines and the people who feed hungry visitors the whole year round.

Ainsley at a painting class with Emma the artist - Burgh Island Hotel - Credit: Channel 4

Ainsley Harriot is best known for his cooking shows and competitions such as Can't Cook, Won't Cook and Ready Steady Cook. Grace Dent is an author and writer who is currently the restaurant critic for The Guardian. The two are teaming up to explore the amazing foods that have made our seaside towns famous, as well as having a lot of fun along the way.

Gastrobus - Grace and Ainsley eating their cream tea. - Credit: Channel 4

Each episode will follow Grace and Ainsley as they stay in a self-catering property, having chance to cook for each other using their favourite produce from the area. They will then stay in a local hotel, meet the owners and chefs, and soak up the unique ambience of each gorgeous establishment. From their two delightful accommodations, they'll also explore the surrounding area and attractions, and experience hidden foodie hotspots.

Episode two will take the pair to our county where they will have chance to enjoy the wonders of South Devon. They will even get to stay at the incredible Burgh Island Hotel, which is a luxury accommodation off the coast of Bigbury-on-Sea. At high tide, the island is cut off from the mainline as the causeway is covered by seawater. The hotel is an iconic art deco building and stepping inside is like walking into the past.

Dartmoor Otter Sanctuary - Grace and AInsley with keeper Aimme feeding the otters - Credit: Channel 4

The dynamic duo will also be visiting Dartmoor and getting to know some of the locals. The Dartmoor Otter Sanctuary is another popular spot where the aquatic mammals both live permanently and are treated before being released into the wild.

Along the way, Ainsley and Grace will be stopping at plenty of local restaurants, cafes, and chippies to sample the best of Britain. The series will also be stopping at the Isle of Wight, Carmarthenshire, Aberdeenshire, Norwich, and Great Yarmouth as part of their tour. It's sure to make your mouth water!

Krispies - Grace with Kelly making the mushy pea fritters - Credit: Channel 4

Best of Britain By the Sea will be airing every Monday starting from May 16th on Channel 4. Catch up will also be available from All 4 if you miss it live.

