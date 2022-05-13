These are the Devon beaches awarded Blue Flag status in 2022

These 12 Devon beaches have been chosen for the highly coveted award.

As the summer approaches and people get ready to enjoy the good weather, Blue Flag have scoured the world's beaches and selected the cream of the crop for their highest award. Each of these pristine locations has to fulfil a variety of expectations before they can call themselves a Blue Flag Beach and this year Devon has managed to collect 12 accolades.

This is the first year Seaton has won the Blue Flag Award, joining the growing list of jewels in Devon’s crown, whereas Exmouth has now won the accolade for the fourth year in a row. The Devon selection were among 151 locations in the UK given the award for their outstanding beaches. They were chosen due to their dedication to environmental protection, education programmes, and ease of access to all visitors.

Breakwater, Brixham

Open the whole year round, this is one of the cleanest beaches on the English Riviera. With warm and calm waters much of the time, this is a popular beach with scuba divers and there are a number of schools locally if you want to give it a try. There’s disabled access with adjoining parking

facilities, meaning everyone can enjoy the beach too.

Broadsands, Paignton

Another all year round beach, the golden sands stretch along between Brixham and Paignton. There is also a pretty park just behind the beach where you can enjoy a picnic off the sand or ball games.

Dawlish Warren Beach

If you’re looking for a quality beach holiday, with plenty to see and do, Dawlish Warren Beach ticks all the boxes. With it's one and a half mile long sandy beach, sheltered sand dunes, award winning clean waters and family amusements, it offers a traditional seaside holiday everyone can enjoy.

Exmouth Beach - Credit: Ben Metcalfe, Flickr

Exmouth Beach

Golden sands stretch away for two miles with plenty of rock pools to explore. The gateway to the UNESCO Jurrasic Coast World Heritage site, Exmouth and its cliffs are teaming with geological finds. The coastline is also part of the South West Coast Path, and the beach and surrounding cliffs provide excellent short and long walks in the countryside.

Meadfoot Beach, Torquay

A mile from Torquay harbour and in a stunning location at the bottom of a row of imposing cliffs, grab a deckchair and enjoy the sound of the sea lapping against the shore, or wander along the promenade. If it was good enough for Agatha Christie's honeymoon, you know it must be good.

Oddicombe Beach, Torbay

Nestled at the bottom of red sandstone cliffs, Oddicombe beach is a sheltered haven for those looking for a relaxing day out. This attractive stretch of shingle beach is perfect for lying back and enjoying the spectacular views. Alternatively, for a bit more action, there is a choice of water sports locally.

Oddicombe Beach - Credit: Julian Walker, Flickr

Preston Sands, Paignton

Our next Blue Flag beach is perfect for making sandcastles and exploring the nearby rock pools, with waves of beautiful sand. Thanks to its gentle waters, this is also an excellent beach for swimming in the warmer months - or the colder if you're brave enough!

Seaton Beach

Overlooking Lyme Bay and surrounded by beautiful countryside, Seaton Beach is a large pebble beach stretching over a mile long. Gently sloping, the beach is an ideal spot for swimming or water sports. Kayaks or Stand up Paddleboards can be hired on the beach.

Sidmouth Town Beach

Sidmouth Beach is a beautiful expanse of sand and shingle beach, clean, accessible, and surrounded by awe inspiring cliffs that make the beach feel very secluded. Low tide reveals fascinating rockpools and the promenade makes for an excellent walk.

Teignmouth Town Beach - Credit: Barry Lewis, Flickr

Teignmouth Town Beach

Thanks to its long stretches of sand, this beach always has space even at the height of summer. It stretches down from the mouth of the River Teign, along the red cliffs which stretch toward Dawlish. The beach is overlooked by an impressive Victorian Pier and nearby you will find a play park, crazy golf, skate park,, and ice cream huts.

Torre Abbey Sands, Torquay

With plenty of amenities and easy access, Torre Abbey Sands is popular with young families. This is the main beach for Torquay and has it all with sun, sand, and stunning views.

Westward Ho! Bideford

Made up of a long sandy beach backed by a pebble ridge with Northam Burrows Country Park accessible at one end, this beach offers the best of both sand, rock pools, and nature. RNLI Lifeguard service is available from May to September and the beach is popular with windsurfers, surfers, and

swimmers.

Westward Ho! Beach - Credit: Andrew Bennett, Flickr

