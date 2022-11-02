The return of Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards... all the photos, all the winners!

The winners of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

October 17 saw the return of our wonderful food and drink awards, where finalists, sponsors and celebrities gathered together to show appreciation and party like only the Cotswold food and hospitality industry can

Oh, what a night!

Following a three-year Covid-induced hiatus, the Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards returned in October to great fanfare and much cork-popping action.

The annual awards began life in a small marquee at Beaufort Polo Club in the summer of 2002 – established to celebrate and reward the rich and varied Cotswold food, drink and hospitality industry, and this year’s celebration was no exception. From those early days, the aim was to support the farmers, the producers, the restauranteurs, the chefs, pubs, cafés, cake shops, delis, bakers and butchers of this incredible area and, 20 years on, we feel they deserve our thanks and acknowledgement more than ever.

On the night, inside the gorgeously-adorned Centaur, our sponsors were in attendance, giving us the chance to thank them for their continued support, including our headline sponsors Warner’s Supermarkets, and event partners Cotswold TV... with the seemingly tireless and supremely talented Tom Wakefield whizzing around capturing (the broadcastable!) reactions of guests and finalists. If you’ve seen him in action, you’ll know exactly what I mean.

Huge thanks also goes to Thousand Word Media for taking photos on the evening; no small feat and, as you can see from the images on the following pages, they rose to the occasion beautifully.

Until the next one, please do get out there and show some love to our Cotswold food and drink businesses, and I hope to see you in 2023!

Candia McKormack,

Cotswold Life editor

Twitter: @CotsLifeEditor

A few words from the Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards 2022 winners:

Best Drinks Producer: Hayles Fruit Farm

‘We were absolutely thrilled to have even been recognised as a finalist in this category with such a strong field of drinks producers, but to have come away winning the award was beyond all expectations,’ says Joe Harrell. ‘As a small family-run business, this award really makes all the hard work worthwhile.

‘We have always specialised in single-variety apple juice, but we are now developing our blended juice range in order keep our brand moving forward. We have also seen a significant increase in our Badger’s Cider sales in the recent years so we are really excited to see where the future will take us.’

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Product or Producer: Cotswold Gold

‘Cotswold Gold are absolutely thrilled to receive the CLFDA Best Food Product or Producer 2022,’ says Charlie Beldam. ‘The challenges faced over the past couple of years have been fought with determination, passion and commitment from our team on the farm right through to our factory, to excel in what we produce.

‘Our vision is to continue to improve and focus on our sustainability across our family-run farm and factory and ensure that we continue to grow, harvest and press the very best in rapeseed oil for our clients and customers to use and enjoy.’

Best Food Product or Producer award, sponsored by the Royal Agricultural University, won by Cotswold Gold - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Newcomer: Cherry Moo Luxury Handmade Ice Cream

‘I have to say, I’m still watching the videos my family took of the announcement, just to make sure it wasn’t a dream!’ says Lisa Denham. ‘I feel so honoured to have won Best Newcomer. The category was very competitive and I was up against some amazing local businesses who were all outstanding.

‘It’s definitely given me the confidence to believe in my ice cream products and brand. I have invested in an ice cream pod, so I’ll be taking it to a variety of shows and markets. Weddings could be on the horizon as well as a national delivery service. Then, in the future, my own premium parlour.’

Best Newcomer award, won by Cherry Moo ice cream, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Pub of the Year: The Old Fox at Coaley

‘We are delighted and proud as punch to be a winner in these prestigious awards,’ says Julie Gilborson. ‘Our dedicated team offer hospitality at its best every single day, and this recognition is a huge compliment to them and to our excellent suppliers and wonderful customers who all make our job a pleasure.

‘Hospitality faces unprecedented challenges, but we are committed to continuing a quality experience for our guests. Supporting local suppliers and small businesses across the Cotswolds, who offer a cornucopia of quality produce with dependable service, will be essential in enabling us to deliver and to grow our business.’

Pub of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by The Old Fox at Coaley - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year: Jon Howe, Lumiere Restaurant

‘I am over the moon and humbled to have been awarded Cotswold Life Chef of the Year,’ says Jon. ‘I am extremely lucky to have such a wonderful team and suppliers around me to help make Lumiere what it is!

‘The coming year will undoubtedly hold its challenges for our beloved food & drink industry, but we are determined to continue celebrating the finest Cotswold ingredients and suppliers with our original tasting menus. We are also very excited to get out and visit as many of the other finalists as we can!’

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant: Lumiere Restaurant

‘We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded Cotswold Life Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year,’ says Helen Howe. ‘It is such an incredible accomplishment for all of our team, and of course testament to the talent and hard work of our chef patron Jon Howe.’

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service: Giffords Circus/Circus Sauce

‘We are overjoyed to be winner of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Outstanding Service Award, especially to be amongst so many other great local businesses,’ says Emma Bradshaw. ‘The circus is a very unique business, so to have won this award is great recognition for our hard-working team throughout this year.

‘Giffords Circus opens again next year in April 2023 in the Cotswolds with Circus Sauce opening alongside it, with delicious food in the both the restaurant and the front-of-house food wagons. As we travel through the UK, we’ll be championing local producers through our menus and in our shop, making your visit to the circus even more magic.’

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sustainability and Environmental: Hobbs House Bakery

‘We were delighted to be recognised for our work to make our business better for people and planet,’ says Anna Herbert. ‘We are on a journey to make sure our family business can continue to nourish our people, customers and communities for generations to come, and we are grateful for all of their support in winning this award.

‘We are so fortunate to live in an area where great food is grown, produced and served. How do we celebrate this even more in a way that is accessible to everyone in the Cotswolds?’

Sustainability and Environmental award, sponsored by Severn Wye Energy Agency, won by Hobbs House Bakery, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Café, Coffee or Teashop of the Year: Grouch Coffee

‘As a relatively new business that started from a tuk-tuk, winning this category means the world to us,’ says Kelly Dixon, ‘especially given the quality of the competition. It shows that people value a top-quality product served to the highest of standards, and it makes us feel like we belong.

‘It’s difficult to look too far ahead, given the huge challenges facing the hospitality industry right now. Our immediate focus is to continue to serve the wonderful people of Moreton-in-Marsh, and maintain the high standards that we set for ourselves. After that, who knows!’

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution

The 2022 Outstanding Contribution Award went, posthumously, to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, for his tireless support and passionate promotion of the food, drink and hospitality industry in the Cotswolds during his 15 years as editor.

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Headline Sponsor:

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner’s Supermarkets

Event Partner:

Cotswold TV - Credit: Cotswold TV

Cotswold TV

Category sponsors:

Headline Outstanding Contribution

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner's Supermarket

Pub of the Year

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Peter Hickman Hairdressing - Credit: Peter Hickman Hairdressing

Peter Hickman Hairdressers

Best Food Product or Producer

Royal Agricultural University - Credit: Royal Agricultural University

The Royal Agricultural University

Best Drinks Producer

Hazlewoods - Credit: Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods Accountants and Business Advisers

Chef of the Year

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

Outstanding Service

Barrington Decorators - Credit: Barrington Decorators

Barrington Decorators

Sustainability and Environmental

Severn Wye - Credit: severnwye.org.uk

Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 programme

Hannah Bell, Nicky Hall, Molly Smith, and Kate Turner. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Jordan Pelly, Lois Paladines, Silvia Perez, and Brett Russell. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Richard Evans, Stephen Eggerton, Frank Smith and Nora Ibrahim. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Katie Jarvis with Cotswold Life editor Candia McKormack - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cameron Holloway and David Kleeger. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tim and Sally Thurston, Randall Montgomery and Diz White. - Credit: Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media

Jacob Tennison and Jason Davies - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Phil Clement, Kirsten Davies, Becky Boxwell, and Dev Chakraborty. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms with husband Simon McCoy, and Jilly Cooper. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Rebecca Copping, Jess Jones, Ali Main, and Sam Round. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Staff and friends from Peter Hickman Hairdressers. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Staff and friends from Peter Hickman Hairdressers, with Peter, centre. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Staff and friends from Peter Hickman Hairdressers. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Margie and Simon Shiers, and Alexandra McEvoy. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Greg Knight, Ols Halas, Tom Gross, Tara Hooper, and Eva Maddison. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Guests goody bags at the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The reception singer at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The reception singer at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Jackie and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, with Clive Lewis OBE DL, deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown with Mark Borkowski, taking at look at the Citroën Ami EV car, from Warners Motor Group, on display Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown with Mark Borkowski, taking at look at the Citroën Ami EV car, from Warners Motor Group, on display Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown with Mark Borkowski, taking at look at the Citroën Ami EV car, from Warners Motor Group, on display Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown taking at look at the Citroën Ami EV car, from Warners Motor Group, on display Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown taking at look at the Citroën Ami EV car, from Warners Motor Group, on display Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tom Wakefield of Cotswold TV, with his guests at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards events team - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Mark Cummings, morning show presenter on BBC Radio Gloucestershire, impressed by a TV at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the trophies at the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the trophies at the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the trophies at the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the trophies at the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the trophies at the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Food Product or Producer award, sponsored by the Royal Agricultural University, won by Cotswold Gold, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Food Product or Producer award, sponsored by the Royal Agricultural University, won by Cotswold Gold, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Food Product or Producer award, sponsored by the Royal Agricultural University, won by Cotswold Gold - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Drinks Producer award, sponsored by Hazelwoods, won by Hayles Fruit Farm - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McKormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cafe, Coffee or Teashop of the Year award, presented by Candia McCormack, editor of Cotswold Life magazine, won by Grouch Coffee, at at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Newcomer award, won by Cherry Moo ice cream, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Newcomer award, won by Cherry Moo ice cream, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Newcomer award, won by Cherry Moo ice cream, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Newcomer award, won by Cherry Moo ice cream, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Best Newcomer award, won by Cherry Moo ice cream, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chef of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by Jon Howe of Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Simon McCoy, presenter of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Simon McCoy, presenter of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy of Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy of Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sustainability and Environmental award, sponsored by Severn Wye Energy Agency, won by Hobbs House Bakery, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Service award, sponsored by Barrington, won by Giffords Circus & Circus Sauce, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sustainability and Environmental award, sponsored by Severn Wye Energy Agency, won by Hobbs House Bakery, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sustainability and Environmental award, sponsored by Severn Wye Energy Agency, won by Hobbs House Bakery, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sustainability and Environmental award, sponsored by Severn Wye Energy Agency, won by Hobbs House Bakery, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Pub of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by The Old Fox at Coaley, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Pub of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by The Old Fox at Coaley, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Pub of the Year award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Moreton in Marsh & Cheltenham, won by The Old Fox at Coaley - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emma Samms and Simon McCoy, presenters of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Peter Hickman at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award, sponsored by Peter Hickman Hairdresssers, won by Lumiere, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The winners of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The winners of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown celebrates with friends from Giffords Circus, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Warner's Supermarkets and presented by Guy Warner, given posthumously to Mike Lowe, former editor of Cotswold Life magazine - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Tweedy the Clown celebrates with friends from Giffords Circus, at Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards events team, at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The winners of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The winners of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2022, held at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

