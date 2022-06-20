CLFDA 2022: The nominations are in! 

This year sees the 20th anniversary of the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards - Credit: Andrew Higgins©Thousand Word Med

Judging underway for our 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards

The Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2013 at Cheltenham Racecourse - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Well, this is all rather exciting. Nominations for our 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards closed on June 19, and we're delighted with the enthusiasm you've shown in support of local businesses.

You've all responded to our call to action beautifully, putting forward names of businesses you believe to be most deserving of one of our coveted awards. From Pub of the Year, and Best Drinks Producer, to Fine Dining Restaurant, and Best Food Product, the nominations have highlighted those you believe to be the cream of the crop, and we – and those nominated – are grateful to you for taking the time.

And so we'd like to say thanks for showing love to our foodie heroes by nominating them in our 20th Anniversary Food & Drink Awards. The judging process will be underway shortly, so please watch this space for updates... and we may even see you at Cheltenham Racecourse on October 17!

Candia McKormack, Cotswold Life editor

The 2019 Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards - Credit: Andrew Higgins©Thousand Word Media Ltd

Our 2022 Sponsors

Headline Sponsor:

Warner’s Supermarkets

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

warners-stores.co.uk





Event Partner:

Cotswold TV





Cotswold TV - Credit: Cotswold TV

cotswoldtv.com





Sponsors:

Headline Outstanding Contribution

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner's Supermarket

Pub of the Year

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Peter Hickman Hairdressing - Credit: Peter Hickman Hairdressing

Peter Hickman Hairdressers

Best Food Product or Producer

Royal Agricultural University - Credit: Royal Agricultural University

The Royal Agricultural University

Best Drinks Producer

Hazlewoods - Credit: Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods Accountants and Business Advisers

Chef of the Year

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

Outstanding Service

Barrington Decorators - Credit: Barrington Decorators

Barrington Decorators

Sustainability and Environmental:

Severn Wye - Credit: severnwye.org.uk

Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 programme

Available to sponsor:

Best Newcomer

Resilience and Innovation

Café, Coffee or Teashop of the Year

Food served at the 2019 Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards, including locally-grown asparagus - Credit: Andrew Higgins©Thousand Word Me

Each month, we’ll be learning a little more about each of our sponsors. In this issue, we're looking at Hazlewoods Accountants and Business Advisers, Peter Hickman Hairdressers, and The Royal Agricultural University

Hazlewoods - Credit: Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods Accountants and Business Advisers

Hazlewoods is a UK Top 30 independent Business Advisers and Chartered Accountants, with an established sector expertise.

They are proud to be part of the local business community; opening their doors over 100 years ago, their experts have been providing specialist accountancy, tax, audit and business advice to individuals and businesses of all shapes and sizes from start-ups through to corporates.

Their specialist food and drink team does everything from guiding small businesses through their first steps to helping international businesses manage their overseas operations.

Business plans, managing cash flow, achieving profits, sales, growth and benchmarking against competitors are just some of the areas their experts can provide a helping hand to make sure businesses in the food and drink industry are growing sustainably.

All businesses need to continuously improve and develop in order to grow and differentiate from the competition. The food and drink sector has been through a turbulent time, and many businesses have found themselves innovating and adapting on a day-to-day basis. 'We are pleased to be sponsoring the award for ‘Best drinks producer’ this year,' they say, 'and are excited to see the variety of entries in a diverse market, particularly as the low and no-alcohol drinks market continues to grow strongly.'

Peter Hickman Hairdressing - Credit: Peter Hickman Hairdressing

Peter Hickman Hairdressers

The Peter Hickman Group comprises five hairdressing salons throughout Gloucestershire.

The first was founded in Gloucester in 1957, and Peter himself continues to own and manage the group. Peter was awarded the MBE for his services to the hairdressing industry.

Since the earliest days, the company has included the in-house school of hairdressing – evidence of Peter’s commitment to training and development from the beginning. The training does not stop when the employee completes their apprenticeship. Their staff are highly motivated people and are ready to move forwards. The importance of highly-trained, qualified and motivated staff has always been seen as the keystone of the business.

They achieved recognition for the Investors in People national standard in June 1995 and continue to hold this award. A high proportion of staff training takes place with L’Oreal Uk, who (together with Redken and Tigi) is one of the major manufacturers of hairdressing products which the group use.

Royal Agricultural University - Credit: Royal Agricultural University

The Royal Agricultural University

Established in 1845, the RAU has a wealth of experience. Our academics work closely with business leaders and employers to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to start their careers.

The current global challenges of food security, climate change and Brexit provide unprecedented opportunities for the land-based sector and, importantly, for our students.

RAU graduates, whether studying as an undergraduate or postgraduate student, leave prepared for successful careers in their chosen field, whether that be leading innovation and change in industry, informing future land-based policy, or setting up their own businesses; which many of our entrepreneurial students do with great success.

They help students develop an entrepreneurial mindset, whatever their course. In 2019 they became just the sixth university – and the first small, specialist – to be made a Centre of Excellence by the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs (IOEE). With the help of the Enterprise Programme many students have launched new businesses.

Students joining the 17,000-strong global alumni network follow in the distinguished footsteps of entrepreneurs, politicians, writers and Olympic athletes. This powerful network of alumni spans the globe and offers fantastic opportunities for professional development and socialising.

RAU students are a name not a number. The University is a close-knit community that students call a home from home. The student experience is at the heart of what they do, and they love to welcome students into the ‘Ciren’ community.