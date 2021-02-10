5 Derbyshire restaurants delivering Valentine's Day meals

Published: 3:43 PM February 10, 2021

Lockdown lovers rejoice, if you’re a disaster in the kitchen or just fancy a break from cooking this Valentine’s Day check out these fantastic meal delivery services available in Derbyshire.

Hotel Van Dyk

Treat a loved one to a fine dining experience from the comfort of home with Hotel Van Dyk’s Valentine’s Menu for two. Available for collection or a £5 delivery within an eight mile radius this stunning menu is £55 or £75 with a bottle of chilled prosecco (Delivery only). Call 01246 387386 to order.

Anoki

This Indian restaurant has a great selection of traditional dishes such as chicken jalfrezi, desi lamb and many more available to enjoy at home for Valentine’s Day. Order online or text VALENTINES to 07760756790 and your order will be taken care of by the team. The Valentine's Menu is £35 for two people and is available to order for the 12th -14th of February. All orders made before Wednesday 10th will receive a 20% discount.

The Palfrey

This Valentine’s Day menu is a little different, it’s a three-course heat at home kit. Each dish you select is fully prepared and comes with an easy heating guide so that you can serve the menu as it suits you. So no hurrying to finish the starter before the main course gets cold! Order online before Wednesday 11 as spaces are selling out fast. The menu is £35 per person and is available for February 13 and 14.

Morley Hayes

A romantic lunch or dinner menu with choices that include an indulgent baked camembert, tender sirloin steak, sugary strawberry Eton mess and many other delicious options. The Morley Hayes hotel is offering free delivery within a five miles radius with a minimum food order of £20.

Odyssey Greek Restaurant

Take an epic journey through Greek cuisine with this restaurant’s Valentine’s Day menu which is available for delivery within 3 miles or to take away on the 14th. The three-course feast is £26 per person and pre-orders close on Friday 12th.