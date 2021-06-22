8 Dorset vineyards to toast English Wine Week

Published: 9:32 PM June 22, 2021

Celebrate English Wine Week (June 19 –27) by raising a toast with still and sparkling wines from these Dorset vineyards:

All five of Langham Estate's sparkling wines won awards this year - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Langham Wine Estate: All five of this estate’s sparkling wines won medals at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2021. The vineyard, near Puddletown, grows classic Champagne grape varieties; their Rosé 2017 was the only sparkling rosé from England to be awarded a Gold Medal. Tours and tastings available, their Vineyard Café offers afternoon tea with bubbles. langhamwine.co.uk

Afternoon tea with award-winning fizz at Langham Estate's Vineyard Cafe - Credit: Lara Jane Thorpe

Furleigh Estate: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes for sparkling wines and Bacchus and Rondo for their still wines, grow on the south-facing slopes of this multi-award-winning 85-acre estate at Salway Ash. Since planting their vines in 2005/6 Furleigh Estate has won many international accolades, try their Sea Pink Rosé and Sparkling Rosé NV. Tasting room, shop and vineyard tours. furleighestate.co.uk

Sea Pink Rose from Furleigh Estate - perfect for summer lunches - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Award-winning sparkling wine from Furleigh Estate ideal for posh summer picnics - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

English Oak Vineyard: This family-run boutique vineyard at Lytchett Matravers creates award-winning English sparkling wines with an eye on sustainability, which earned it the accolade of Dorset Environmental Business of the Year 2019. Their Engelmann Cuvée won gold at the IWSC 2021. Vineyard tours available, or book one of their Vineyard Picnics. englishoakvineyard.co.uk

Bride Valley Vineyard: Established by the legendary Steven Spurrier (1941- 2021) and his wife Arabella, this is the man behind the 1976 Judgement of Paris that elevated New World wines. The 25-acre vineyard at Litton Cheney makes award-winning sparkling and still wines including Dorset Crémant, a first for the UK. Vineyard tours and tastings available. No wonder they declare that this is the place 'where the English countryside sparkles!' bridevalleyvineyard.com

D’Urberville Vineyard: At five-acres, this is the smallest and newest of Dorset’s award-winning vineyards. Established in 2011 by Colin Hawkins, just outside Bradford Peverell, their first release of sparkling wine in 2018 won two silver medals. The vineyard, grows mainly Champagne grape varieties and takes its name from a family connection with Thomas Hardy. durbervillevineyard.co.uk

Regent grapes on the vine at Little Waddon Vineyard - Credit: Little Waddon Vineyard

Sherborne Castle Wine: Wine was first made here in the 12th century when Bishop Roger of Salisbury established a vineyard. The tradition was revived at The Wake Court Vineyard in the 1980s by the Wingfield Digby family. Buy their sparkling and still wines in the castle’s café and shop. sherbornecastle.com

Melbury Vale Winery: Owned by brother and sister Glynn and Clare, this 28-acre vineyard in the Stirkel Valley, on the edge of Cranborne Chase, produces both sparkling and still wines, as well as fruit liqueurs and aromatised wines and brandy. Book a tour and tasting or stay in a barrel-inspired glamping pod overlooking the vineyard. mvwinery.co.uk

Bio-dynamic wines from Little Waddon Vineyard - Credit: Little Waddon Vineyard

Little Waddon Vineyard: This family-run boutique bio-dynamic vineyard just outside Weymouth produces small batches of wild ferment low-intervention organic sparking and still wine with an eco-friendly grape-to-glass journey. littlewaddonvineyard.co.uk

Pretty as a picture the vineyard at Little Waddon - Credit: Little Waddon

