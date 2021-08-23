Published: 12:48 PM August 23, 2021

Vegan food is on a nigh-unstoppable rise in popularity, and Norfolk’s vibrant restaurant scene is offering more and more plant-based goodness.

So, whether you’re a committed vegan or simply someone keen to give something new a try, you have plenty of choice to make sure you don’t miss out.

Chef/owner Olivier Vati at the Soul Cafe in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

Soul Café and Restaurant, King’s Lynn

A slice of Caribbean-inspired fusion in central King’s Lynn, Soul Café has a broad and interesting selection of vegan dishes. Founded by Guadeloupe-born Olivier Vati and wife Helen, a Norfolk local, the blend of Caribbean flavours and home comforts is a recipe for success. There is a whole corner of the menu dedicated to vegan options, as well as a selection of starters and even something for the kids.

We’d love to try - the Vegan Jamaican. With yam cakes, okra, plantain, rice, salad, creole sauce and a pineapple salsa, this sounds like an incredible carnival of flavour.

Lime Kiln Kitchen restaurant at Thetford Garden Centre has some delicious vegan options - Credit: Keith Mindham

Lime Kiln Kitchen, Thetford

Lime Kiln is a gorgeous spot nestled within Thetford Garden Centre in Kilverstone, just outside the town centre. It’s a cosy nook for comfortable food, with eclectic décor inspired by the owners’ worldwide travels. The café caters to everyone with a good selection of vegan meals, including a fully plant-based cooked breakfast option, burgers (only available on the Sunday menu) and sandwiches. There’s also a great choice of cakes and drinks with dairy-free milk alternatives available.

We’d love to try - Devil’s Food Chocolate Cake. Sometimes, you just need to indulge your sweet tooth, and the notion of sitting down to a slice of plant-based chocolate cake next to a fresh coffee is absolute bliss.

Moroccan flatbread feast at Amandines in Diss - Credit: Archant

Amandínes Café, Diss

Something of a local institution, Amandínes has been in Diss for over 28 years preparing amazing vegetarian and vegan food. Playing host to music and theatre nights in its gorgeous Victorian redbrick warehouse setting, Amandínes fosters a warm and welcoming atmosphere. A daily menu keeps things new, fresh, and exciting and has delightful for vegetarians, vegans and the curious alike.

We’d love to try - Spicy vegetable chilli. With toppings and Basmati rice, it's a classic. Get in touch with the café to find out about their daily selections.

The Tipsy Vegan on Norwich's St Benedict's Street is famed for its brunch - Credit: Courtesy of the Tipsy Vegan

The Tipsy Vegan, Norwich

A cosy, intimate nook within the city’s famous Lanes, The Tipsy Vegan offers a fine dining experience that’s all about sharing. Featuring a menu that is 100% plant-based (including the drinks menu), it takes inspiration from tapas with small plates and platters for everyone to pick from. Plates are served as they are ready which really captures the friendly atmosphere. A fascinating cocktail menu really seals the deal with house infusions and fermentations and some truly delicious-sounding drinks.

We’d love to try - Korean bao slider with ginger slaw. Korean barbecue is such a wonderful flavour. The blend of soy, sweetness and a hint of spice with a fresh ginger slaw in a bao bun sounds incredible.

Shambles in North Walsham, voted the best newcomer in the Eat Norfolk Food & Drink Awards, has some fabulous vegan options on the menu - Credit: Archant

Shambles Café, Bar and Bistro, North Walsham

A quirky, warm and inviting place hidden away in North Walsham, Shambles takes inspiration from Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine using local ingredients to create some truly delicious food. The menu has a huge selection of vegan and vegetarian options, from sides and starters to pizzas, tagine, and desserts. When the plant-based choice can sometimes be an afterthought, having so much genuine choice is a thrill.

We’d love to try - aubergine and chickpea tagine. This north African/Mediterranean classic is such exceptional comfort food that it’s hard not to be enticed. With mixed vegetables, chickpeas, and a warm, zingy spice mix this sounds phenomenal.

The sweet and sour mock duck at Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer - Credit: Archant

Bann Thai, Cromer

Bann Thai is an authentic taste of south-east Asia in the heart of the north Norfolk coastline. Priding themselves on using the freshest ingredients with a menu inspired by frequent visits to Thailand, you are spoilt for plant-based choices. A nice touch is their use of seasonally available ingredients, and they have a strong selection of genuine Thai dishes with different vegan proteins including ‘mock duck’, tofu and Quorn.

We’d love to try - Mock Duck or Tofu Green Curry. The green curry is, to many, an iconic Thai dish. This authentic curry with coconut milk, Thai basil and aubergine sounds like an unmissable treat.

PJ’s Street Food and Catering, King’s Lynn

A relatively recent addition to Norfolk’s plant-based cuisine scene, PJ’s sprang up in King’s Lynn to provide what the owner saw as a gap in the local market. They offer a more low-key dining experience with their takeaway street food shop, with the aim of making sure nobody is left out. The wide range of vegan burgers, hot dogs, kebabs, and frequently updated specials is a real treat. Make sure you don’t miss out on this hidden gem.

We’d love to try -Vish and Chips: No, that’s not a typo. Fish and chips is such a classic comfort food for so many in the UK, so a vegan friendly version is a pure delight. We can practically smell the chips drowning in salt and vinegar already…