6 of the best places for afternoon tea in Brighton

Afternoon tea is quite possibly the most delightful way to while away the afternoon, and these locations in and around Brighton have Great Britain's favourite pastime down to a fine art.

1) The Grand

Elevate your afternoon tea experience with a trip to The Grand, which offers no less than the perfect iteration of this famous pastime. You can indulge in an opulent spot of afternoon tea in the beautiful Victorian lounge and terrace from as little as £27 from Monday to Thursday and £32 from Friday to Sunday.

Where: 97-99 King's Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 2FW

More information: www.grandbrighton.co.uk/afternoon-tea





2) Metrodeco

This delightful vintage-inspired tearoom and café offer over 30 different blends of tea from their locally-sourced provider. Complementing these exciting brews are the usual afternoon tea staples of sandwiches, scones, and cakes, all homemade with ingredients from local market suppliers.

Where:

More information: www.metro-deco.com/afternoon-tea





3) The Mock Turtle Tea Shop

Taking its name from a character in the bizarre and utterly bonkers Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, The Mock Turtle Tea Shop is a charming spot for a great cup of tea and plenty of delicious sandwiches and cakes. The exterior and interior are both a beautiful blue hue that matches effortlessly with the fine china that adorns the shelves and tabletops.

Where: 4 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1 1NJ

More information: www.facebook.com/mock-turtle-tea-shop





Tuck into a splendid Afternoon Tea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto





4) Leman Tea Room

Cosy due to it being perhaps the smallest tea shop in Brighton, Leman Tea Room certainly packs a punch with its delectable offerings of cream teas and afternoon teas in a cute and traditional vintage setting.

Where: 15A Madeira Pl, Kemptown, Brighton BN2 1TN

More information: www.leman-tea-room.co.uk





5) The Ivy In The Lanes

Decadent and striking interior design makes The Ivy stand out as one of the most intriguing eateries to dine at in Brighton. Their Wonderland afternoon tea and a champagne upgrade version are both served from 3 pm to 5 pm and transforms the usual afternoon tea experience into an indulgent culinary adventure, all with a fun Alice in Wonderland spin; you'd be mad not to give it a go.

Where: 51A Ship St, Brighton BN1 1AF

More information: www.theivybrighton.com





6) Julien Plumart

If you've ever wanted your afternoon tea to have a French twist, then Julien Plumart is the place to go for a mouth-watering encounter that includes savoury croissants, sweet macarons of all different flavours and of course cake.

Where: 48 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3XB

More information: www.facebook.com/julien.plumart





Read more of the best Sussex content here:

The residents battling to save the Cuckmere Haven cottages from tumbling into the sea

9 things you probably didn't know about Brighton

The Sussex baker who makes exceedingly big cakes