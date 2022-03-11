Special Mother's Day Afternoon Teas in Cornwall

Celebrate your parent in style this Mother's Day with a delicious afternoon tea at one of these venues.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, taking place in 2022 on March 27th. This is a great opportunity to take a day to appreciate the woman who raised you and show them that you care. One way to do so, is to take them out for afternoon tea, where the sandwiches and cakes will be piled high.

We recommend booking ahead of time to avoid disappointment, and wearing your stretchy 'mom jeans' so you can make the most of the delicious offerings at these five hotels and more.

The Alverton

Show mum how much you care with a Mother's Day afternoon tea party in The Great Hall at The Alverton. Indulge her sweet tooth with a fabulous Cornish afternoon tea, complemented with an afternoon of music their resident pianist.

From £22pp, book now at thealverton.co.uk

Classic Cornish Hampers

If going out feels like too much effort this Mother's Day, why not treat yourselves to a hamper from home, full of delicious local delicacies. Nothing will please your Mum more than receiving this fantastic cream tea hamper for Mother's Day, with the addition of some fudge, biscuits and a fine Cornish white wine.

See all of their offers at classiccornishhampers.co.uk

The Greenbank

Take in the breath-taking harbour views as you indulge in a very special Mother’s Day afternoon tea party. With delicate finger sandwiches and mouth-watering cakes galore, warm scones with lashings of clotted cream and jam, and even a glass of bubbles just for mums, what better way is there to say thank you for all they do? Each Mum will also receive a complimentary glass of bubbles.

£25pp, book now at greenbank-hotel.co.uk

Padstow Harbour Hotel

Spoil mum with an indulgent and tasty treat this year. The Harbour Hotel's special Mother's Day Afternoon Tea features pretty pastries, homemade scones and delectable cakes, alongside fabulous finger sandwiches and savoury snacks.

£25pp, book now at harbourhotels.co.uk/padstow

St Ives Harbour Hotel

From the same group as the Padstow Harbour Hotel, expect the same high quality range of treats to treat your Mum this year. You could combine this treat with a spa day or a walk on the beach.

£25pp, book now at harbourhotels.co.uk/st-ives