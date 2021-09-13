9 of the best coffee shops and beach cafes on the Suffolk coast

Published: 4:01 PM September 13, 2021

Wake up with a delicious cup of coffee and the sea breeze at one of these fantastic coffee shops and beach cafes to be found along the stunning Suffolk coast.

Beach Cafe

173 London Rd S, Lowestoft NR33 0EA

Great coffee, a fantastic full English breakfast and friendly service, the holy trinity of any great cafe and Beach Cafe on London Road delivers on all three fronts.

The Adams Family Shoppe

149 London Road South, NR33, Lowestoft NR33 0DP

Stop by this eccentric and utterly charming coffee shop for a fantastic caffeine fix and some tasty homemade snacks that include artisanal toasties, pies and pizzas. The interior design will make you feel like you've stepped back in time to a bygone era and owner Desmond will be on hand to delight and entertain too. There's also a fabulous afternoon tea service every Monday that is an absolute must! Click here for more details.

Sunrise at Zak's

Sunrise at Zaks, Lowestoft NR33 0DG

Situated right on the beach, Sunrise at Zak's is the ideal location to get your morning dose of coffee if you want to gaze across the beach and over the wide expanse of the North Sea.

The Clockhouse

Pier, N Parade, Southwold IP18 6BN

Take in the beautiful vista of the sea and Southwold while sipping on a barista crafted coffee and a scrumptious cake at the delightful cafe The Clockhouse which is right on the Southwold Pier.

Cafe 51

51 High St, Southwold IP18 6DJ

A short walk from the seafront will bring you to the popular and utterly charming Cafe 51. Grab a coffee, breakfast, lunch or a spot of afternoon tea during the day and stick around for one of their evening events too. The service is friendly and the atmosphere is impeccable.

North Parade and Gun Hill Beach Kiosks

Southwold IP18 6LP and Southwold IP18 6HQ

Coffee, tea, breakfast rolls and tasty ice cream make the family-owned North Parade and Gun Hill Beach Kiosks a must-visit while strolling along the beaches in Southwold. If your looking for a moment of calm grab a seat and enjoy the view while you devour your snack of choice.

Aldeburgh Munchies

163 High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AN

This charming cafe on Aldeburgh high street is moments away from the beach so whether you're on your way to or from the sea it's the perfect pit-stop especially if you're an early bird as they open the doors at 7.30 in the morning.

Two Magpies Bakery Aldeburgh

183A High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AL

The Two Magpies Bakery has baked goods galore from Scandi pastries for a moment of Fika to freshly baked sourdough bread you can expect nothing less than the best and a delicious cup of coffee to wash them down.

Ruby's Kitchen

1 Bent Hill, Felixstowe IP11 7DG

This trendy cafe is an absolute hit with locals and with its prime location on Bent Hill, it is just a stroll away from Felixstowe Beach. There's also the pretty Felixstowe Beach Gardens right next to the cafe if you fancy sitting outside in the shade with an elevated view of the sea from a bench.