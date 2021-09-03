9 of the best places for coffee across Cornwall

Published: 12:14 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM September 3, 2021

Whether you like your lattes fair trade, decaff, or crafted from locally roasted beans, there’s plenty of coffee shops in Cornwall to sate the appetite of any coffee aficionado.

For some, there is no other way to get through the morning than with a bitter dash of caffeine. For others, it's simply a pleasant ritual to begin the day right. On days where you don't have time to make your own, there are plenty of places to grab a to-go cup of your favourite latte, mocha, or expresso. Alternatively, while away the hours in a window seat and take in the aroma of delicious brews as the world goes by. Here are just some of our favourite spots in Cornwall.

Cherry Trees Coffee House

Padstow

Kicking us off into caffeine bliss is a popular and friendly spot, run by a lass from New Zealand who has a family history of cafés in Padstow. She's truly living the dream: "Everyday I get to do what I love most which is bake cakes, biscuits and any other yummy dish that I have dreamt up overnight." We might be just a little bit jealous!

Cherry Trees serves delicious coffee alongside scrummy breakfasts and light lunches. They also have plenty of veggie and vegan options so everyone can enjoy.

Learn more

Good Vibes Café

Falmouth

Since Dan Rossiter took over this Cornish coffee shop in June 2016, he has artfully built on its reputation for knocking out beautiful pours and plated creations.

Good Vibes focuses on offering the people of Falmouth carefully crafted coffee and generous portions of outstanding food which you don't need to re-mortgage the house to experience.

They also have a secondary location, Wild Vibes, at Argal Lake for a post water sport caffeine boost.

Learn more

Gylly Beach Cafe

Falmouth

As spectacular seaside settings go, it doesn't get much better than Gylly Beach Cafe. This coastal favourite sits smack bang on silver sands amid circling seagulls and crashing waves.

Grab an Origin Resolute espresso and see if you can manoeuvre your rear into one of the popular terrace seats offering dazzling views across the waves to the Lizard Peninsula and Helford River.

Learn more

Hub

St Ives

The original hangout in St Ives for 'burgers, dogs, beers and damn good coffee', this all-day feasting fiesta has been a firm favourite with resident brew swiggers and Cornwall day-trippers since 2003.

As well as being experts in cracking ice-cold craft beers and blending ice cream shakes, the guys at Hub have been trained by the team at Origin to craft first class coffee using the Cornish roaster's Pathfinder blend.

Learn more

Olive & Co

Siblyback Lake

Naming their coffee shop after their daughter, owners Roxy and Lee may be the 'Co.' at this cosy spot, but it looks like little Olive is the real boss.

This family-run business does a roaring trade in the heart of the pretty market town of Liskeard thanks to a constant stream of Monmouth coffee and delish homemade pastries and cakes.

Learn more

Picnic

Falmouth

Whether you're after a quick coffee to-go or have time to stop and savour each sip, a quality Origin espresso is always guaranteed at this award winning indie coffee shop.

Seasonal blends roasted in Helston are paired with local milk from Trewithen Dairy, making Picnic a popular spot for those seeking a brew that's crafted in the county.

Learn more

Rock Pool

Mousehole

There's no better coastal spot for a coffee and cake than the Rock Pool. Perched above the sea pool in Mousehole, no view quite compares and you could spend hours gazing out over the ocean and filling up on tasty treats.

This is also a dog friendly spot and is the perfect retreat after a walk along the coast or a ball throwing session on the beach.

Learn more

Strong Adolfos

Wadebridge

When Mathilda and John began constructing a Swedish-Cornish-biker-surfer cafe at an out-of-town road stop, whispers swept over the community. 'They won't last long out there,' people prophesied.

But five years later, Strong Adolfos is absolutely thriving. The success is due to a number of factors. Firstly, the team use Cornish roaster heavyweight, Origin, to create a quality coffee - which is pimped with epic latte art.

Learn more

The Yellow Canary Café

St Ives

A vibrant yellow sign swinging in the breeze indicates where to stop for speciality coffee on St Ives' cobbled Fore Street.

If you're in a rush, grab your Origin-roasted house or seasonal espresso from the Yellow Canary hatch - with a freshly baked pastel de nata oozing with creamy custard if it's that kinda day. If you've time to stick around, grab a spot inside this cosy cafe at the centre of town to savour a flat white.

Learn more