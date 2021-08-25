The Brewers Inn: 4 reasons to book a staycation in Cambridgeshire

Promotion

Published: 10:01 AM August 25, 2021

The newly refurbished, relocated Brewers Inn is a great destination for people looking to enjoy a staycation in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Jean-Luc Benazet 2021

Boasting the vibrant city of Cambridge and the scenic surrounding countryside, the county of Cambridgeshire presents a unique experience for holidaymakers.

With plenty to see and do, staycationers searching for excitement and tranquillity will find both in equal measure. Having recently made the move to the Brewers Inn country pub from Suffolk, all of the staff do their utmost to offer a friendly, family orientated environment whilst you take in everything that the local area has to offer.

Chandramauli Dwivedi, chef patron at the Brewers Inn in Milton, talks to us about why this gastropub with rooms is a fantastic place to stay.

The relaxed, welcoming atmosphere at the Brewers Inn makes it an ideal place to have lunch or dinner. - Credit: Jean-Luc Benazet 2021

1) A dog-friendly pub

Taking our beloved pets along for a family holiday makes for some truly cherished memories, and there’s nothing worse than being told at the door there’s a ‘no dogs’ policy. The Brewers Inn has no such policy, and there’s plenty to keep your four-legged friends entertained around the country pub.

Mauli told us: “We are a dog friendly pub, with rooms that can cater to guests who bring their pets to the inn. Not only that, Milton Country Park is right next door to us with wide open spaces, perfect for walks. There are plenty of activities in the local area that will keep both families and their pets entertained.”

2) A friendly environment and vibrant town

When considering various locations for a weekend getaway, the culture of the community is extremely important to consider. Not just for the area that you will be exploring, but of the place where you’re staying too. Cambridge is renowned for its cosy bookstores, green spaces and energetic nightlife. The illustrious University of Cambridge and fascinating museums attract visitors from across the globe.

Situated on the doorstep of this famous city, the Brewers Inn is the perfect base from which to head out into Cambridge and the wider county, but also offers a relaxed atmosphere in which to unwind. Mauli explained: “We are lucky enough to have a fantastic mix of customers, staff and local people who make this area such a vibrant place to be.

“There is a younger dynamic within the population which adds a lively aspect on the weekends. We are also right next to Cambridge Science Park, providing interesting customers who come for lunch and to stay overnight. Overall, we have a great mix of people here in Cambridgeshire which makes the pub a great place to visit.”

An award winning chef with a global profile, Mauli has brought his love of intense flavours and high-quality food from Suffolk to Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Jean-Luc Benazet 2021

3) Classic British cuisine

The quintessential English pub menu conjures images of Sunday roasts, fish and chips and a wide selection of superb wines and beers.

The Brewers Inn takes the best of British food, but adds an Indian influence to many dishes which sets it apart from your standard country gastropub. Mauli, a Rosette award winning chef who has been featured in the Michelin guide for 10 years, aims to reinvigorate Cambridgeshire as being a premier spot for fine dining.

Mauli said: “We create modern British food with a focus on the ingredients, to enhance the flavours for our guests and create a unique experience. We cater to all kinds of dietary requirements, cook everything fresh and use the highest quality produce.”

The menu offers a unique take on classic British cuisine, utilising the highest quality ingredients to produce incredible dishes. - Credit: Jean-Luc Benazet 2021

4) Boutique rooms with modern amenities

It's often true that your holiday is only as good as the room you come back to, which is why it's vital to choose somewhere with all of the amenities for a comfortable, relaxing stay. Thanks to a recent refurbishment, the Brewers Inn can offer guests a number of high-quality, converted stable rooms a short distance from the main building. These contain all the latest amenities, catering to individuals, couples and families alike.

After booking a room, customers can expect:

Free Wi-Fi and parking

En-suite facilities

A television and king-sized bed

Tea and coffee making facilities

Opening times from Monday to Thursday are 12pm-11pm, whilst Fridays and Saturdays run from 12pm-12am, and 12pm-8pm on Sundays.

Mauli started his career under the tutelage of Antonio Carluccio, with a background in classic French cooking. He has won a multitude of accolades in his career, including the Rosette Award and the Best Pub in Suffolk. Mauli's passion for ingredients focussed cooking is reflected in the menu at the Brewers Inn.

For more information, or to book a room or table, visit thebrewersinncambridge.co.uk or call 01223 861349.