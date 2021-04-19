Two Cornwall fish and chip shops named country's best

Published: 9:29 AM April 19, 2021

The 2021 top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK have been revealed by Fry Magazine Awards. Two of them are in Cornwall

Sometimes there's nothing better that a quick visit to the chippy. Be it as a treat on a day-trip to the beach, or a Friday night when cooking sounds like too much work. With over ten thousand shops across the nation to choose from, Fry's Magazine is there to help you choose the best of the best. The magazine send in undercover tasters who mark each shop's produce on more than 40 different areas. This includes not only taste and texture, but customer service and social media presence. This year, there was a new category for Covid safe practice too.

In 2021's Top 50 list, two Cornwall shops managed to rise to the top and are definitely worth a try if you're nearby.

Fraser's Fish and Chips

Fraser's actually has two locations, one in Helston and one in Penzance, but its the latter that has truly shone this year. For more than two decades, the team has been feeding locals and visitors alike with a classic but expansive menu. What's more, they have promised that all of their ingredients will be sourced locally and responsibly. If they're not sure that the fish is up to Marine Stewardship Council standard, they won't use it.

You can order online, or even watch a live webcam of the Penzance front from their website here.

Seasmiths Fish + Chips

This is a true family affair as Seasmiths is run a by a young couple with the support of their parents, and was first envisioned after the family moved to Porthtowan. This has been a labour of love for owner's Jonathan and Jac, with the restaurant opening just three days before the first lockdown started in March 2020. Persevering, the team rallied with a click and collect system and reopened the following May. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and the Fry's Top 50 Award is a testament to all their hard work.

Only opening their doors in 2020, this is a huge achievement for the team. - Credit: Connor Donnithorne

Cornwall Life spoke to Seasmiths who were ecstatic about the recognition.