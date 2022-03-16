The best places to eat, drink and stay in Derbyshire 

Awards aren’t everything. There are plenty of fabulous pubs, visitor attractions, restaurants, cafes, hotels, B&Bs and the like dotted across our stunning county that have not won, or even entered, awards but are nevertheless stunning places to visit.

However, there is definitely an element of kudos and reputation enhancement in being named best-in-class in your field.

Awards offer deserved recognition of the amazing local businesses across Derbyshire and rightly celebrate their achievements and boost confidence amongst potential customers that theirs is a great place to visit.

Many of our region's best tourism businesses have been recognised - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

Earlier this month, Visit Peak District & Derbyshire (Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire) - the region’s official destination management organisation dedicated to promoting the area nationally and internationally – hosted the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards at the four-star Casa Hotel in Chesterfield.

The awards are designed to shine a light and celebrate the best of Derbyshire’s thriving tourism industry.

Headline sponsors of the prestigious event was Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery and Luxury Watches.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: ‘Following two years of unprecedented challenges, we’re delighted to recognise the inspirational businesses and passionate individuals who continually raise the bar of the Peak District and Derbyshire’s world-class visitor offer.

‘Not only does our tourism industry offer incredible experiences for those who holiday here, it supports thousands of local jobs and makes a vital contribution to the local economy, helping to make the Peak District and Derbyshire such a great place to live, work and visit.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, addresses the audience - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

‘This year’s awards are also a timely reminder of the determination, innovation and commitment of our local businesses who have worked incredibly hard to adapt and rebuild, and to continue to provide visitors with a first-class welcome.’

Here are just a few of the winners from the night, all of which were announced as Gold winners despite strong competition and will now go on to represent the county at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.

Why not give them a go when you’re next making plans with family and friends?

PEAK DISTRICT & DERBYSHIRE TOURISM AWARDS GOLD WINNERS

Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let pick up their award - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let, Birchover

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Grendon Bed & Breakfast, Buxton

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Landal Sandybrook, Ashbourne

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Pure Outdoor Ltd

Experience of the Year

Pure Outdoor Ltd

Hotel of the Year

Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water

New Tourism Business Award

Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon

Pub of the Year

The Devonshire Arms, Pilsley

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Stainsborough Hall, near Wirksworth

Taste of the Peak District & Derbyshire Award

Fischer’s Baslow Hall

Visitor Attraction of the Year

Matlock Farm Park, Matlock