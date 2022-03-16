Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

The best places to eat, drink and stay in Derbyshire 

person

Nathan Fearn

Published: 1:01 PM March 16, 2022
Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards winners

Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards winners - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

Awards aren’t everything. There are plenty of fabulous pubs, visitor attractions, restaurants, cafes, hotels, B&Bs and the like dotted across our stunning county that have not won, or even entered, awards but are nevertheless stunning places to visit. 

However, there is definitely an element of kudos and reputation enhancement in being named best-in-class in your field. 

Awards offer deserved recognition of the amazing local businesses across Derbyshire and rightly celebrate their achievements and boost confidence amongst potential customers that theirs is a great place to visit. 

Many of our region's best tourism businesses have been recognised

Many of our region's best tourism businesses have been recognised - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

Earlier this month, Visit Peak District & Derbyshire (Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire) - the region’s official destination management organisation dedicated to promoting the area nationally and internationally – hosted the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards at the four-star Casa Hotel in Chesterfield. 

The awards are designed to shine a light and celebrate the best of Derbyshire’s thriving tourism industry. 

Headline sponsors of the prestigious event was Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery and Luxury Watches. 

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: ‘Following two years of unprecedented challenges, we’re delighted to recognise the inspirational businesses and passionate individuals who continually raise the bar of the Peak District and Derbyshire’s world-class visitor offer. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Top Devon chef to star on BBC’s Great British Menu
  2. 2 WIN an Easter hamper worth £250
  3. 3 Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink
  1. 4 Spring walks in Surrey: Prettiest routes to try
  2. 5 The best woodland walks in Essex
  3. 6 The best places in Norfolk for a spring walk
  4. 7 Win a year's supply of cleaning products
  5. 8 Shackleton's ship found a century after leaving Plymouth
  6. 9 Win a dog-friendly stay at Wotton House in Dorking
  7. 10 The best places in Somerset for a spring walk

‘Not only does our tourism industry offer incredible experiences for those who holiday here, it supports thousands of local jobs and makes a vital contribution to the local economy, helping to make the Peak District and Derbyshire such a great place to live, work and visit. 

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, addresses the audience

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, addresses the audience - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

‘This year’s awards are also a timely reminder of the determination, innovation and commitment of our local businesses who have worked incredibly hard to adapt and rebuild, and to continue to provide visitors with a first-class welcome.’ 

Here are just a few of the winners from the night, all of which were announced as Gold winners despite strong competition and will now go on to represent the county at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022. 

Why not give them a go when you’re next making plans with family and friends? 

PEAK DISTRICT & DERBYSHIRE TOURISM AWARDS GOLD WINNERS

Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let pick up their award

Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let pick up their award - Credit: Matthew Jones Photogrphy

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award 

Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let, Birchover 

B&B and Guest House of the Year 

Grendon Bed & Breakfast, Buxton 

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year 

Landal Sandybrook, Ashbourne 

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award 

Pure Outdoor Ltd 

Experience of the Year 

Pure Outdoor Ltd 

Hotel of the Year 

Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water 

New Tourism Business Award 

Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon 

Pub of the Year 

The Devonshire Arms, Pilsley 

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year 

Stainsborough Hall, near Wirksworth 

Taste of the Peak District & Derbyshire Award 

Fischer’s Baslow Hall 

Visitor Attraction of the Year 

Matlock Farm Park, Matlock 

Derbyshire

Don't Miss

Liz Cottam prepares her starter on Great British Menu  

Yorkshire Life

Meet Yorkshire's Great British Menu chefs

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Enjoy some retail therapy at Clarks Village

Somerset Life | Win

WIN £250 worth of shopping vouchers

Charlotte Skidmore

person
A view of the Bucket & Spade café looking out to the veranda through large glass doors

Devon Life | Win

Win an annual family membership at Coast View worth £800

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Mother And Daughter Playing With Pet Dog In Waves On Beach Vacation

Competitions | Win

Win a holiday worth up to £1,000

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon