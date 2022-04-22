Chelmsford pub named County Winner in National Pub & Bar Awards

The National Pub & Bar awards have announced the county winners. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Close to 100 pubs and bars across the UK have been celebrated by the 94th National Pub & Bar Awards, with Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford the County Winner again.

Galvin Green Man is a Bib Gourmand pub set in charming Essex countryside, near Great Waltham and Chelmsford.

It is one of several award-winning restaurants by Michelin-starred brothers and Essex lads, Chris and Jeff Galvin.

Fresh British produce are at the centre of the Galvin brother's dishes, who champion local suppliers and elegant British fare.

Their Chelmsford outpost boasts sweeping views from the picturesque garden, and the building itself dates back to 1341.

The kitchen creates modern riffs on classic pub comfort food. Think goats cheese panna cotta with endive, pickled pear and walnut salad and confit chalk stream trout with salt backed beetroot and horseradish Chantilly for entree, and ribeye steak with hand-cut chips, watercress and red wine jus and blue cheese butter, or a beef burger with Applewood smoked cheddar, chorizo, sriracha mayonnaise and hand cut chips for mains.

For dessert, you've got creme brulee with crystallised pistachios, burnt Basque cheesecakes and champagne poached rhubarb or a selection of farmhouse cheeses with house chutney.

The award's grand final takes place on Wednesday, June 22, when 15 Regional Winners will be picked from the County Winners, as well as the venue named overall national Pub & Bar of the Year, which Galvin Green Man won last year, so fingers crossed the pub will claim the top prize again.

Address: Main Road, Howe Street, Great Waltham, Chelmsford CM3 1BG

Website: galvinrestaurants.com

