Published: 8:46 AM June 2, 2021

Whether it’s a pint of your favourite ale, preferred loose-leaf tea or coffee roast from your favourite café, you’ll be guaranteed gorgeous views at these Lake District venues

Drunken Duck, Barngates

This is not just a fine old inn; it also produces some exquisite meals. A former Lancashire Life Food & Drink award winner, it sources its food locally whenever possible and the kitchen team knows the provenance of the meat and the sustainability of the fish. It is also home to Barngates Brewery and some fantastic ales. Even better? Sit outside and you’ll have gorgeous views of the surrounding fells and you’re if you want to stretch your legs after your visit, there is a lovely scenic walk into the centre of Ambleside.

drunkenduckinn.co.uk

Kirkstone Pass Inn, Ambleside

This ancient inn, perched high up on the Lake District’s famous Kirkstone Pass, offers views you would struggle to beat – and that is saying something in an area as beautiful as the Lake District. There are traditional pub classics on the menu – and beer drinkers will love their selection of local ales.

kirkstonepassinn.com

Blackwell, the Arts and Crafts House, Bowness

The light lunches, cakes and tempting desserts and cakes are one reason to visit this spectacular Arts and Crafts House – the stunning interiors and worlds class exhibitions are another. But when you’re done exploring, order your food to eat outside and pull up a chair on the terrace where you will be able to look upon glorious panoramas of some of the Lake District's most spectacular scenery.

lakelandarts.org.uk/blackwell

Claife Viewing Station Cafe, near Far Sawrey

Tucked away on the west shores of Windermere, this café in the courtyard is run in partnership by the National Trust and Lakes Catering Company. Tuck in to freshly baked cakes and local produce and a must-try is the ferryman’s lunch while you enjoy views over the water or maybe a stroll along one of the many waterside paths.

nationaltrust.org.uk/claife-viewing-station-and-windermere-west-shore

Windermere Jetty Café, Bowness

Whether you sit inside the lakeshore café, at the Windermere Jetty Museum, or find a sunny spot on the outdoor terrace, you’ll be able to enjoy the panoramic views across Windermere and to the surrounding Coniston fells. On the menu are seasonal dishes using local ingredients – you won’t want to drag yourself away. The café is open. The museum reopens on May 28th.

lakelandarts.org.uk/windermere-jetty-museum

Lingholm Kitchen, Keswick

Follow in the footsteps of Beatrix Potter with a bite to eat in the café on this gorgeous estate. The Lingholm Kitchen Garden is said to be the inspiration for Mr McGregor’s Garden in The Tale of Peter Rabbit. The food and the views – as well as its connection to the world-famous author – are all reasons to visit. The Lingholm Kitchen and Walled Garden, rebuilt in 2016, is on the western shore of Derwentwater and has a 100ft long glass wall that overlooks the gardens and beyond to Skiddaw. A perfect spot.

thelingholmkitchen.co.uk

