The Art B&B, Blackpool

If you’re craving a change of scene and a break from the same four walls – try Blackpool’s Art B&B, you’ll get something different every time you go and stay, but the glorious coastal views will be a constant.

The accommodation, in a classic Victorian seafront hotel on the prom, near North Pier, has 19 bedrooms, each of them unique and each designed by a different artist. Rooms range from seafront suites to a family room – and they all offer a comfortable, luxurious night’s sleep within a bespoke art installation all of its own.

The hotel is run as a community interest company and will plough money back into creative and community projects in the town.

Project director Michael Trainor said: ‘The building has always been a hotel, but had fallen into disuse and artists have been heavily involved in its revitalisation from the start. Most hotels have rooms that are duplicates, but each of ours is unique.

‘We have 19 individual art installations you can stay in, each designed by a different artist. One reflects the history of women in performance, theatre and circus, one room has a changing light show, one has a little cinema showing specially curated films. You’d have to stay here 19 times to get the full picture.

‘Blackpool has always tried to give people something they can’t get elsewhere and this is another example of that.’

The hotel, which also features a café bar and a creative space on the ground floor, was open for just a couple of months before the lockdowns began.

But although they have had an unsettled start, Michael is optimistic for the future, and has big plans. ‘Sadly it’s clear there will be a lot of empty small hotels as a result of the pandemic. We hope to eventually be able to expand into other properties, in Blackpool and elsewhere.’

Midland Hotel, Morecambe

The iconic Midland Hotel on Morecambe’s glorious seafront offers a sophisticated, glamorous stay, with endless uninterrupted views of the Bay. The Grade II listed Art Deco hotel has 44 rooms, each offering luxury amenities, and many boasting idyllic views over the bay. The best views are to be had from one of the Luxury Sea View Rooms which have sliding doors leading on to a balcony where you can lose yourself in the view.

The Midland Hotel is also home to the award-winning restaurant, The Sun Terrace, which has outdoor dining areas open now and will open fully from May 17. The AA-rosette restaurant serves contemporary British cuisine with a focus on local and fresh ingredients and has panoramic views of Morecambe Bay and the Lakeland fells.

Storrs Hall, Bowness

Sitting on the shores of Windermere, within 17 acres of peaceful grounds, Storrs Hall takes full advantage of its beautiful surroundings. The elegant hotel combines contemporary design with historic splendour – the original Georgian and Victorian architecture has remained untouched, making each room unique.

The accommodation is opening in phases and will be fully open on May 17.

Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale

Situated at the foot of the magnificent Gragareth, and close to the River Lune, Hipping Hall takes full advantage of this beautiful landscape. Home of MasterChef: The Professionals winner Oli Martin, his daily changing menus are inspired by the produce coming from the surrounding countryside.

Fully open from May 19, with lunch and dinner reservations available before then.

Gibbon Bridge, Preston

The unspoilt beauty of the Forest of Bowland surrounds the Gibbon Bridge Hotel and provides glorious views. The eclectic hotel has a range of rooms to choose from, all uniquely decorated. Gibbon Bridge also has 23 acres of award-winning gardens.

Lady Teal

Enjoy a luxury break with ever-changing views on board the Lady Teal, a 5 Star hotel boat offering crewed and fully catered breaks. All cabins are en-suite and prices are all-inclusive. Cruising the quiet canals through the Lancashire countryside and beyond is a glorious experience.

Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, Windermere

All rooms at the elegant Gilpin Hotel have Lakeland views, and most have direct access to the gardens. Their self-contained rooms are available now and the two top quality restaurants are open to guests.

Another Place, Ullswater

Children will never be bored at Another Place with activities including games, arts and crafts, campfire cooking and an Ofsted registered ‘Kids Zone’. There are 20 bedrooms in the main house and in two new wings there are a further 20 bedrooms that have brilliant family suites, some dog-friendly. In between, there’s a 65ft indoor pool, spa and gym. And the food here is pretty special, too.

Crow Wood, Burnley

The luxurious, contemporary and sleek Crow Wood Hotel and Spa opened its doors in 2019 and is already a firm favourite. The elegant hotel sits within a 100-acre site of green fields and woodland. There’s a 40-acre private park for guests to enjoy, and a stretch of the River Calder, and the six top floor suites have fabulous views of Pendle Hill.

The hotel has 76 deluxe bedrooms and suites to choose from, meaning there’s an option to suit everyone. Effortlessly stylish and beautifully luxurious, a night in one of their suites gives you the chance to unwind and relax in sheer comfort. With floor to ceiling windows, you can enjoy views of the rolling countryside, and if you’re lucky, there’s a chance you might spot the deer that roam freely in the private grounds. The elegant Wilfred’s Restaurant & Bar makes the best use of Lancashire produce and until indoor dining can resume on May 17, there’s a covered terrace where food is served from noon every day.

Brantwood, Coniston

The upper floor of Brantwood – the former home of Victorian artist and thinker John Ruskin - has been turned into beautiful self-catering accommodation with spectacular views over Coniston Water and to the Lake District fells beyond. It’s full of atmosphere and perfect for a quiet escape.

Inn at Whitewell, Bowland

The Inn at Whitewell is a spectacular rural inn offering home cooked ingredients you can enjoy beside a cosy fireplace, and 23 plush bedrooms as well as self-catering accommodation in a separate house. It’s a relaxing environment with stunning views of the Forest of Bowland and wonderful food.

Holbeck Ghyll, Windermere

This Windermere country house hotel was the eccentric Lord Lonsdale’s hunting lodge and the atmosphere remains very much intact. If first appearances are important, then the hotel and its 18 acres tick the box. It emerges at the end of a winding lane high over the lake providing some of the finest views in the north.

There are 32 luxury rooms and suites which have been sensitively modernised and are the perfect place to relax and unwind. The award-winning restaurant will re-open from May 17 and diners can expect top quality dishes, served by attentive and friendly staff in a professional but unfussy atmosphere.

