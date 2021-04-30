Luxury dining: 5 reasons to choose an Experience Menu at The Great House

Promotion

Published: 12:17 PM April 30, 2021

The Experience Menu at The Great House offers the chance to try a variety of unique dishes - Credit: The Great House

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, or simply in need of some well-deserved indulgence post-lockdown, nothing says ‘luxury’ quite like multiple, beautifully-presented courses served in a country house restaurant.

“Our Experience Menu offers guests an unforgettable dining journey, with a variety of creative, gourmet courses to be enjoyed in a beautiful building and a friendly team to make sure you leave the table feeling fully satisfied,” says Swann, head chef at The Great House Hotel and Restaurant in Lavenham.

The Great House is located in the picturesque village of Lavenham, Suffolk - Credit: The Great House

As they prepare to open their award-winning restaurant and rooms on May 18, Swann shares five reasons to dine with an Experience Menu at The Great House.

Try something new

An example of a dessert from the Experience Menu: sultana brioche, chutney of grape and vanilla yoghurt, goat's cheese foam, pickled grapes and Lavenham Honey - Credit: The Great House

We’re all guilty of going to a restaurant and ordering a ‘safe’ option we know we’ll like, but where’s the fun in that? With an Experience Menu, each dish arrives at your table as a surprise – and with five to seven courses to indulge in, you’re guaranteed to come across something new and unique.

“It’s a bit of an eye-opener, because you end up trying food that you perhaps wouldn’t normally choose from a menu,” says Swann. “The dishes change monthly depending on seasonal ingredients available too, so there’s always something new to try.”

Experience creative gourmet dishes

With an emphasis on ‘French cuisine with a modern twist’, the restaurant’s sample menu offers a tantalising taste of what guests can expect – from corn-fed chicken breast marinated in verbena served with sautéed corn on the cob, verbena popcorn and cream, to roasted halibut fillet served with romanesco broccoli, roasted Roscoff onion espuma, and pickled red onion.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, examples of desserts include apricot, carrot and basil iced parfait with almond and carrot crumble, and a cherry tartlet with vanilla shortbread drizzled with a cherry and hibiscus gel and rosemary foam.

Receive elevated service

If you’re someone who loves to be wined and dined, you'll know that it’s more than just the food that makes an experience special. “As well as delicious dishes, our friendly and knowledgeable team offer an elevated level of service from start to finish to ensure a truly memorable experience,” says Swann.

Restaurant manager, Antoine, will seat you at your table while taking note of any dietary requirements you may have, and if you don't choose the additional beverage pairing option, he'll recommend wine or another drink to complement each course. You’ll be given a detailed description of each dish as it’s served and can ask questions if you wish to learn more about the ingredients or recipes.

Be cooked for by a team of passionate chefs

Head chef at The Great House restaurant, Swann - Credit: The Great House

Behind the award-winning cuisine at The Great House is a team of experienced and passionate French chefs, many of whom have had Michelin-star training. Head chef Swann – who was nominated as a finalist at the Suffolk Food & Drink Awards for Young Chef of the Year – curates the lunch and dinner Experience Menus using fresh, in-season ingredients that are as local and sustainable as possible.

“We use only the highest quality produce and make sure the dishes not only taste great, but are visually stunning too,” says Swann. “Our head pastry chef, Mathieu, is particularly well-known for his creativity – one of his previous courses was an impressive smoking dome dessert!”

Enjoy the charming surroundings

Extend your dining experience at The Great House with an overnight stay - Credit: The Great House

As well as fantastic food, guests at The Great House can enjoy the charming surroundings of a medieval property in the Suffolk countryside. For those who want to extend their visit, the hotel is currently offering a ‘Lovely Lavenham’ package for two, which includes a six-course Experience Menu and overnight stay in one of the characterful King rooms, with breakfast the next morning.

“If you choose to stay overnight, the picturesque village of Lavenham is well worth exploring,” says Swann, “with its quaint streets and wonky, half-timbered cottages, it's the perfect laid-back getaway after lockdown.”

To book your restaurant or overnight reservation, email info@greathouse.co.uk or call 01787 247431. Visit greathouse.co.uk to find out more.