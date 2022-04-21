Sneak peek at new seafood restaurant opening in Charlestown, Cornwall

Cornwall's south coast will be welcoming a new fish and seafood restaurant in Charlestown for 2022.

The historic world heritage site of Charlestown Harbour is about to become home to enough exquisite spot for meeting friends over a bite to eat. Springtide has opened its doors for business, with a menu to dream of. Including fresh, seasonal, and sustainable fish, lobsters and seafood sourced from the best local

suppliers, the menu is complimented by a selection of cocktails.

Its opening spring menu - created by Executive Chefs Will Spurgeon and Matt Liddicoat – features seaside classics, family favourites and a selection of meaty mains. Expect dishes such as Surf & Turf, Prawn Linguine Alfredo, New England Chowder, Mackerel Fillet Burger, vegan Banana Blossom ‘Fish’ and Chips - plus bar bites, of cockles and scraps, and delicious sides, or extras to share, such as Roasted Broccolini with olive oil and Maldon Sea salt, curry sauce and parmesan chips with truffle aioli. All these will be complemented by daily specials, decadent desserts, delicious cocktails and local beers, wines, and spirits.

The interior of Springtide - Credit: Springtide

Overlooking the UNESCO world heritage Georgian harbour, Springtide offers picturesque sea views from the outdoor terrace and a buzzy restaurant inside. The building dates to the early 19th century and was originally a fish cellar, then used as a boat shed before being careful restored. Now, the interior reveals original character features, such as rustic wood beams and exposed brick work.

Melissa Marquis, co-owner of Harbourside Hospitality’s Springtide restaurant, says:

“It goes without saying we’re huge foodies and love the fresh-from-the-boat seasonal fish and seafood that our amazing local suppliers can offer – Springtide is a celebration of delicious Cornish produce, cooked with a Mediterranean twist to offer a quality menu, in a gorgeous setting. It’s a relaxed, unfussy, and there’s a fun atmosphere with friendly service and seriously good food!”





Cocktails will be a big part of the Springtide menu - Credit: Springtide

Main-course meals are available from £13. There is also a dedicated children’s menu, plus vegan and vegetarian options available. Springtide is now open, from Wednesday- Sunday for dinner from 5pm and for lunch (12pm-3pm) and dinner (from 5pm) on Saturday’s and Sunday’s. Advance booking is recommended.

You can book and learn more at springtidecharlestown.co.uk.