10 of the best restaurants in Hastings

Published: 10:00 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 10:16 AM May 7, 2021

Whilst it may be best known for all things 1066, Hastings and Saint Leonards has a food scene that’s hard to ignore. We round up some of the best pubs and restaurants for a meal out.

Some restaurants on this list currently only offer takeaway but should be looking to re-open their doors to diners when restrictions ease on May 17th. However, it is recommended to check each restaurant's websites to keep up to date on their policy and booking system.

8-9 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings TN34 3DW

We couldn't start a round-up of Hastings restaurants without celebrating fish and chips, and that's where Maggie's come in. Having served the town for more than thirty years, expect hearty portions and a welcoming atmosphere.

1-2 Sturdee Place, Hastings TN34 3AJ

As you may expect, given the name, the menu at Taylor's includes seafood and burgers! Seafood dishes include clam chowder, crab mac, Taylor's Fish Pie, smoked haddock and the hot seafood platter. Burgers range from a classic cheeseburger to the mouth-watering 'Camemburger'.

23 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6DU

If you're hungry for something different, then we recommend a trip to Mamma Putt's in Kings Road. This contemporary restaurant cooks up African and Caribbean cuisine at extremely reasonable prices. Some of the mains include Mamma Putt's goat curry (£8.95), jerk chicken (£6.95) and diced stew beef (£13.95).

8 Grand Parade, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 0DD

Award-winning La Bella Vista is one of the finest restaurants in town and serves up Italian food under the guidance of head chef Gianluca Tozzi.

The à la carte menu features starters such as deep-fried rice ball, sautéed king prawns and deep-fried gambas. Main dishes include Hastings monkfish, veal escalope, fillet of salmon and a variety of pasta dishes.

21 Kings Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6DU

Describing themselves as a café bar, bistro, restaurant and patisserie, east meets west at Remy's, where both Filipino and English food is available.

That contrast means you're able to tuck into a hearty cottage pie whilst your companion can enjoy a dish from further afield, perhaps the lechon paksiw (roasted pork cooked in Filipino sauce).

Eversfield Pl, Hastings, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6DB

A welcoming atmosphere and superb service are guaranteed every time you visit Bay Spice, and that's without even mentioning the food. Expect classic Indian dishes and some tantalising chef's recommendations.

37 High St, Hastings TN34 3ER

From our round up so far, it's evident that an eclectic range of food is on offer in Hastings, and that theme continues at Café Maroc. A friendly, welcoming feel is as much guaranteed as the tasty Moroccan cuisine.

14-15 High St, Hastings TN34 3EY

One of Hastings's highly-rated pubs, The First In Last Out (The Filo), is a proper pub with home-brewed ale and, of course, some delightful pub grub. The dinner menu includes The FILO corned beef hash, beef burger and pan-fried English lamb liver. Be sure to save room for dessert, too!

7 Marine Ct, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 0DX

The beef served at HM! HB! is local, grass-fed and in the form of two patties which, as they say on their website, produces "double the char, double the flavour".

One of the stand-out burgers is The Gonzo: two patties, dry-cured bacon, whiskey BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, mustard mayo and shredded iceberg. There are also several vegan and vegetarian options on the menu too.

17 George St, Hastings TN34 3EG

Tucked away on George Street is the vegetarian-friendly Petit Fi, which serves homemade breakfast, lunch and cake all week. The specials will change regularly and are always fresh.

