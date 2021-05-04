22 great places to eat outside in Bath

Published: 3:33 PM May 4, 2021

If pizza is your thing try Bath Pizza Co, which is serving up award-winning food - Credit: Visit Bath

As outdoor hospitality spaces begin to open again, it’s the perfect time to embrace the spring sunshine and dine outdoors in the city.

Bath is home to a fine selection of restaurants, pubs and cafes with outdoor seating in beautiful settings. Whether you fancy afternoon tea in a tranquil garden or a waterside pub dinner, you’ll find it here.

Restaurants with terraces

Take in the views over Bath Abbey at The Bird, Bath - Credit: Visit Bath

One of the newer restaurants on Bath’s food scene is Plate at The Bird, Bath. Savour creative dishes made using local, seasonal ingredients on the playfully-decorated terrace, with views over Bath Abbey.

From The Bird to The PIG-Near Bath, a country house restaurant in Pensford that also prides itself on using local ingredients. Give the 25-mile menu a try at the Big Outdoor Lunch, running until May 16.

Back in the city centre, watch the world go by from the outdoor seating at the Abbey Hotel Kitchen, which has more dishes starring locally-sourced produce.

You can dine on Green Park Brasserie’s terrace too, where South West steaks are the speciality.

Take a seat outside on the terrace of Green Park Brasserie - Credit: Visit Bath

Located in a former railway station, behind the brasserie you’ll find sister venture Bath Pizza Co serving up award-winning pizzas under the impressive Victorian glass roof.

For award-winning fish and chips as well as fresh seafood, all sustainably caught, book in at The Scallop Shell’s new pop-up al fresco terrace.

Bath delivers on international flavours too. Head to Boho Marché on a sunny day for holiday vibes with summery Mediterranean and Moroccan-inspired dishes or sample The Mint Room’s modern Indian menu on its rooftop terrace.

The kadai pakora from The Mint Room - Credit: Visit Bath





Pub gardens

Some of Bath’s most inviting pubs are also blessed with brilliant outdoor spaces. Like The Moorfields, a contemporary gastropub in Oldfield Park, which has a spacious patio and some newly added marquees for dining come rain or shine.

Over in Lower Weston, soak up pretty views overlooking the canal on The Locksbrook Inn’s patio. Head here for sharing and small plates, salads, pizzas and refined pub classics by the water.

There’s also a brilliant beer garden at iconic city centre pub The Pig and Fiddle, which is known for its all-day brunches, delicious Sunday roasts and Piggy twists on pub classics.

Lighter bites and sweet treats

Indulge in chocolatey goodness at Mrs. Potts - Credit: Visit Bath

It’s hard to resist stopping in at Mrs Potts Chocolate House, the York Street café known for uber-chocolatey bakes.

Likewise, the Bath Deli Co’s array of freshly made treats – from quiches and pasties to macarons and cupcakes – will easily tempt you to take five on the outdoor seating.

For an afternoon tea in peaceful surroundings, book in at The Roseate Villa where they’ll serve you delightful homemade sandwiches, scones, tarts and pastries in the tranquil gardens.

City squares

Well it has to be a Bath bun at The Bath Bun Tea Shoppe - Credit: Visit Bath

If in doubt over where to find a spare al fresco seat, head for the city squares where there’s an abundance of charming cafes and excellent restaurants.

As well as Mrs Potts, Abbey Green is home to the Bath Bun Tea Shoppe, where you can get your fix of Bath buns and other quintessentially English treats.

Sweet Little Things, an equally quaint tearoom and bakery, is also a few minutes’ walk away, just next to Southgate.

Find a feast of great food around Kingsmead Square, including Swoon ice cream, Dough pizzas and fabulous café fare from Boston Tea Party and Society Café.

With the Theatre Royal planning to reopen at the end of May, book a pre-show dinner and drinks at the surrounding restaurants on Saw Close, which include wine bar Vino Vino, artisan pizzeria The Oven and Thai restaurant Giggling Squid.

