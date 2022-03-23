5 of the best gin makers in Suffolk

Sponsored

Heart of Suffolk Distillery

The Heart of Suffolk Distillery is a small family-run business that skilfully and lovingly produces handcrafted, artisan ‘London Dry’ style gins that capture the spirit of Suffolk. It was formed by Martyn and Karen Luke in February 2018 and is based in Bacton, Suffolk. The three gins are distilled there by Martyn, in small batches of approx. 70 bottles a time with each beautifully designed bottle being filled and labelled by hand. Each label bears the hand-written signature of the master distiller along with the batch number. Heart of Suffolk products and other locally produced drinks are all available to buy in the shop, attached to the distillery.

Heart of Suffolk products and other locally produced drinks are all available to buy in the shop, attached to the distillery.

Heart of Suffolk Distillery gin - Credit: Justin Minns

East Coast Distillery

East Coast Distillery are small but perfectly formed and located just a short walk from the estuary in Landermere, near Thorpe-le-Soken on the North Essex Coast.

Their premium range of small batch, hand crafted gins are all distilled on site and launched in 2020 with the wonderfully smooth Essex Dry Gin which uses locally sourced and foraged coastal botanicals.

Late last year the team extended its range to include a new Elder Pear Dry Gin and with no artificial flavours or sweeteners added at any point, this gin is made in the classic London Dry style.

Elder Pear Dry Gin is distilled using locally grown pears, roasted to release their sweetness, alongside local honey, ginger, foraged Elderflowers and Alexanders, a coastal plant that adds a slight peppery note to the spirit.

Marry this gin with any premium tonic to release the mellow pear and floral elderflower notes with a warming sweetness to finish.

East Coast Distillery gin - Credit: East Coast Distillery

The Suffolk Distillery

Munros Orchard Barn, Stoke By Nayland CO6 4RS | 07387561871

After a long career in corporate distillation, master distiller and chemist Gary Wilkinson wanted to escape the rat race and focus on his passion for gin. His ambition: to create a premium craft-distilled gin that embodies the very essence of the county that he is proud to call home.

The Suffolk Distillery was born, with the goal to blend the science of modern distillation with traditional methods. The result is a range of gins that celebrates the heritage of distillation artistry but embraces bold new flavours.

The Suffolk Dry Gin range takes the renowned quality of the London Dry Gin production methods and introduces a secret blend of botanicals to deliver a tantalising twist.

Gary takes his inspiration from the beautiful rural landscape that he is blessed to call home. You’ll often find Gary out walking and thinking up delicious new recipes to add to the range, including local ingredients wherever possible.

From locally grown strawberries to pure Suffolk honey and rhubarb grown on the banks of the River Stour, he strives to include the essence of honest Suffolk rural life in every bottle.

The Suffolk Distillery tour, gin tastings, gin laboratory and private events at the all new Munros Barn.

Suffolk Distillery gin - Credit: Suffolk Distillery

Nethergate

Nethergate Brewery & Distillery, Rodbridge Corner, Long Melford CO10 8HJ

Nethergate Brewery and Distillery truly believe that great things are born from strong values. It is this idea that had led Nethergate to produce an exceptional range of beers, lagers and spirits. Their obvious passion for traditional brewing only builds on their already solid bedrock of values.

Nethergate finds its home in the historic Suffolk village of Long Melford. Guests can freely visit the brewery taproom where they are able to taste a range of award-winning ales, craft lagers, and their new and growing range of gins. With a little pre-booking, guests can also the a tour of the brewery itself, where they will learn some of the magic that goes into making this Stour Valley brewery so special.

Nethergate Brew - Credit: Nethergate Brew

Fishers Gin

Crag Path, Aldeburgh IP15 5BT | 01728 454201 | info@fishersgin.com

Distilled overlooking Aldeburgh’s iconic shingle beach and handcrafted using only the finest locally foraged wild herbs and botanicals, Fishers distinctive gins and spectacular distillery have quickly become one of Suffolk’s most magnetic attractions.

Fishers is the closest gin distillery to the sea in the UK and is open for pre-booked tours daily.

Fishers produce a range of gins and recently launched the UK’s first ever London Dry Smoked Gin

Fishers produce a range of gins and recently launched the UK's first ever London Dry Smoked Gin