Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink

Lakes whisky is world's best single malt

Logo Icon

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 10:34 AM March 29, 2022
Pouring a glass of the world's best Whiskymaker's Reserve No4 at the Lakes Distillery

Pouring a glass of the world's best Whiskymaker's Reserve No4 at the Lakes Distillery - Credit: Lakes Distillery

A single malt whisky made on the shores of Bassenthwaite in the Lake District has won a global title at the 2022 Whisky Magazine Awards. 

Returning as an in-person event, the global awards ceremony saw the announcement of the World Whiskies Awards and the Icons of Whisky global winners, as well as four new inductees to Whisky Magazine’s renowned Hall of Fame. 

The Whisky Magazine Awards seek to honour the very best in the industry, across its people, places, and products. From bartenders to brand ambassadors, retailers to visitor attraction managers, the Icons of Whisky awards honour those who have worked tirelessly to produce and promote whisky. 

Deliberated and decided upon by an expert judging panel, The World Whiskies Awards named its World’s Best winners across the breadth of categories within whisky, with The Lakes Distillery’s The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4 taking home the “World’s Best Single Malt Whisky” title.

The Whiskymaker's Reserve No4 beat many more established brands to the title

The Whiskymaker's Reserve No4 beat many more established brands to the title - Credit: Lakes Distillery

Kirsty Taylor, commercial director at The Lakes, who was presented with the award in the ceremony at at the Honourable Artillery Company in London, said: ‘We were incredibly honoured to be awarded The World’s Best Single Malt Whisky for The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4. 

‘To be a finalist alongside hugely respected global brands such as Glenmorangie, Bunnahabhain, Aberlour, Kavalan, and relatively new entrants such as Westland, Stauning and Millstone is a credit to the hard work and sacrifices of everyone who has played a part in building The Lakes Single Malt from a derelict Victorian farmstead into a respected whisky found in some of the world’s leading bars. 

‘We are overjoyed to have received this award as it not only highlights The Lakes Single Malt Whisky as being one of the finest sherry-matured single malts in the world, it also helps to put England on the map as a whisky-producing region.’ 

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
  2. 2 10 great Hampshire dog walks
  3. 3 The Apprentice 2022: Reigate star reveals her green business goals
  1. 4 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
  2. 5 Petworth House stars in the new series of Bridgerton
  3. 6 How to visit ‘heaven on earth’ in 2022
  4. 7 Exclusive interview: Why George Clooney is a fan of Derby County
  5. 8 11 brilliant things to do in Barnstaple
  6. 9 Win a holiday worth up to £1,000
  7. 10 Discover the amazing history of Cornwall's churches

Dhavall Gandhi, The Lakes’ whiskymaker, said: ‘It is very humbling to receive recognition for our whisky in the form of such an illustrious award. When making, we never thought about our whisky winning awards, it is always the emotional reaction that matters most, so I am thankful that people appreciate and find value in what we are doing at The Lakes. 

‘From a whiskymaking perspective, I very much see it as an infinite journey of discovery and understanding. In essence, whisky-maker’s spend their lifetime learning how not to make whisky, and I am still learning.’

Founder Paul Currie in the Lakes Distillery's early days

Founder Paul Currie in the Lakes Distillery's early days - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Award judging was held in two rounds, with round one seeing a panel made up of international and leading journalists, specialist drinks retailers, and industry experts taste each whisky before selecting the category winners. 

Chosen from hundreds of entries, being crowned Category Winner for Best English Single Malt (No Age Statement) meant The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.4 advanced to the global competition to be compared head-to-head with 24 winners from Japan, Scotland, the US and more.

The Whiskymaker's Reserve No4 beat many more established brands to the title

The Whiskymaker's Reserve No4 beat many more established brands to the title - Credit: Lakes Distillery


Lancashire Life
Lancashire

Don't Miss

A group of people in a field dressed in old-fashioned farming clothes.

Devon Life

Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Robbie Cumming with his narrow boat on the Rochdale Canal at Stubbing Wharf in Hebden Bridge, West Y

Yorkshire Life

BBC Four’s Canal Boat Diaries returns to Yorkshire for new series

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
A selection of colourful bottles of Fabulosa cleaning products

Devon Life | Win

Win a year's supply of cleaning products

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
A wicker picnic basket lays on a blanket and is surrounded by food and drink

Devon Life | Win

Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon