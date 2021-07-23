Published: 5:31 PM July 23, 2021

Lesley Waters is well-known for her cookery books and television appearances on Ready Steady Cook (BBC), Great Food Live (UKTV), This Morning and James Martin Saturday Morning (ITV). Famed for her engaging style, this former Head Tutor at Leith’s School of Food & Wine has teamed up with WhitePepper for her first online cookery course: Cooking for Friends where she shares sensational fail-proof, flavour-packed recipes to make at home. She is also starting a Sunday cookery course at WhitePepper's HQ in Dorset from September

Gin and lemon marinated smoked salmon, a lovely summer starter - Credit: timmacpherson.com

Click here for Lesley Waters' gin and lemon marinated smoked salmon with beetroot hash

I caught up with Lesley, post her morning workout, to talk about who inspired her culinary career, cooking for the legendary Elizabeth David, working with Prue Leith, and how Lesley turned a cold bag of fish, chips and mushy peas into a winning dish on Ready Steady Cook. Lesley also shares some stunning recipes to try at home including a summer spin on a roast chicken dinner, a fabulous rhubarb and strawberry dessert and the secret for creating the ultimate oven chip - crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside - and why beetroot and blackberries are a match made in heaven, click on the podcast below to hear more!

