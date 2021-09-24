Published: 1:14 PM September 24, 2021

New to the award-winning Dorset brand Black Cow Vodka herd is Black Cow & English Strawberries (£25/70cl). A strawberry vodka flavoured with locally sourced, leftover or misshapen English strawberries, that are press and infused in Black Cow for four days to create a light vodka with the unmistakable taste of freshly picked strawberries.

Black Cow Strawberry Cup - Credit: MATT AUSTIN IMAGES

Black Cow Strawberry Cup: Measurements per person: Black Cow + English strawberry vodka, 50ml; freshly squeezed lemon juice, 15ml; elderflower cordial, 15ml; ginger beer; cucumber, few slices; fresh strawberries, a few sliced; small handful of fresh mint leaves

Put all the ingredients in a large jug, top up with ginger beer and give a good stir. Serve in glasses over ice, garnished with mint and strawberries. blackcow.co.uk

