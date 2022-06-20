Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Recipes

Great British Bake Off star Maggie's cheese and bacon picnic loaf recipe

Author Picture Icon

Helen Stiles

Published: 3:30 PM June 20, 2022
Updated: 4:11 PM June 20, 2022
White loaf in the shape of an ammonite baked by Dorset's Maggie the Seaside Baker

Maggie's ammonite inspired cheese and bacon loaf - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Celebrate National Picnic Week (June 18-26) with this Jurassic inspired tear and share loaf for your Dorset summer picnic. It's been created by Maggie Richardson, aka Maggie the Seaside Baker, The Great British Bake Off's first ever Dorset contestant. So let's join GBBO's Maggie in her Poole kitchen as she shows us how to make this delicious ammonite shaped savoury loaf 

When Helen, the editor of Dorset magazine, asked me to make a loaf. I thought, well that will be easy, I love making bread. Then she added, maybe a filled loaf, shaped like an ammonite. Now it sounded like a Bake Off challenge! But it worked and I loved doing it. 

Maggie the Seaside Baker from Dorset tucking into her tear and share ammonite loaf

Maggie the Seaside Baker tucking into her tear and share ammonite loaf - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

‘Breaking bread’ goes back to biblical times - it was literally breaking bread as it was so hard. These days we use the term ‘tear and share’, to signify a bread with additions that is shared. This loaf does just that - a wonderful addition to a laid-back summer brunch, lunch or supper, it would also be ideal for a picnic. If you’ve never made bread before do give it a go, maybe start with a simple white bloomer, then move onto making this ammonite inspired cheese and bacon loaf.  

Follow Maggie on Facebook and Instagram @maggietheseasidebaker 

White loaf in the shape of an ammonite

Cheese and bacon ammonite loaf - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Cheese and Bacon Loaf 

This makes two loaves or one ammonite shaped loaf. To make this vegetarian leave out the bacon.  

Ingredients 

500g strong white flour 

Most Read

  1. 1 12 fab things to do in Paignton
  2. 2 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
  3. 3 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  1. 4 Lisa Stansfield looks ahead to getting her music career back on track
  2. 5 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  3. 6 The Best Beer Gardens in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Real Housewife Hanna Kinsella's monthly column: June 2022
  5. 8 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Where to watch the Summer Solstice in Dorset
  7. 10 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

10g salt 

10g easy bake yeast 

25g softened butter 

320mls water at room temperature 

250g smoked or unsmoked bacon 

175g grated cheddar cheese – or any hard cheese 

Method 

1 Put the flour, butter, salt and yeast into a large mixing bowl. If using a stand mixer with a dough hook, mix the dry ingredients for 30 seconds before gradually pouring in the water while the mixer is running.  

2 Add about 300mls water and start to mix – add the rest of the water if it isn’t coming together in a soft dough. If making by hand, tip onto a very lightly floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and stretchy. Avoid adding too much flour to the surface. If using a mixer, mix for ten minutes. 

3 Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with cling film or a damp tea towel and leave to double in size for at least an hour or longer depending on the temperature in your kitchen.  

4 Chop the bacon into small pieces and fry gently until cooked. Allow it to cool. Line a large baking tray or two smaller trays. When the dough has risen, add the bacon and grated cheese, knead it in until it is well mixed. 

5 Decision time! To make two loaves, half the dough and shape each into an oval. To make an ammonite shape, roll the dough into a long, thin sausage – I managed to get my sausage to about 95cms - then form a loose coil on the baking tray. The bread needs room to rise for a second time. Make slashes about 3cms long with a very sharp knife all the way around the ammonite loaf.  Place the tray or trays in a clean, oiled plastic bag, leave to prove again for at least an hour.  

6. Bake in a pre-heated oven, 200°C/ gas mark 6, for about 25 minutes for the loaves, or 25 to 30 minutes for the ammonite loaf until they are golden in colour and sound hollow if tapped on the bottom. Cool on a wire tray.  

Tear and share white loaf in the shape of an ammonite

Breaking open the tear and share ammonite loaf - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

THREE MORE BAKES FROM MAGGIE IDEAL FOR A DORSET PICNIC ...

Click here for Maggie's Dorset Apple Cake 

Click here for Maggie's award-wining Malt Loaf

Click here for Maggie's gluten free Carrot Cake 

Dorset Magazine
Recipes
Dorset

Don't Miss

Shipwreck of Granite Slate off Gwennap Head, Porthcurno, Cornwall in 1895, taken by Gibsons of Scilly

Cornwall Life

New collection reveals Cornwall's dark history

Catherine Courtenay 

Logo Icon
Jeremy Clarkson with Kaleb Cooper

Cotswold Life

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper on balancing fame, farming and family...

Melanie Jones

Logo Icon
Two adult ospreys on a nest in Poole Harbour in Dorset

Dorset Magazine

Watch: First osprey chicks to hatch in Dorset since 1847

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon
The Farm Club at Pickmere Lake

Cheshire Life

5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire

Jenny Schippers

Logo Icon