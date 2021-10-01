Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Hallowe'en Recipe: Gunpowder Pumpkin Cakes

Helen Stiles

Published: 1:23 PM October 1, 2021   
Gunpowder pumpkin cake, easy to make and so easy to eat! 

Luke Stuart of the WhitePepper Chef Academy & Cookery School at Lytchett Minster, shares a favourite Hallowe'en bake to make for your trick or treaters.

There's a growing trend for pick-your-own pumpkins, and there are now a number of farms in Dorset where you can do this. When selecting your pumpkin, look for a deep orange colour and a hard rind without blemishes. Avoid any with sunken areas to ensure firm flesh. Make sure the bottom isn’t soft or mushy. Finally, give it a gentle ‘knock’ - it should sound hollow.  

Use small to medium-sized pumpkins, which are sweeter and less watery, for my ghoulish good Gunpowder Pumpkin Cakes with frighteningly delicious marshmallow frosting. These are easy to make and very easy to eat!  

Why not try making this classic Dorset apple cake too 

Dorset Country Pumpkins

Gunpowder Pumpkin Cakes  

Decorate with Hallowe'en themed edible decorations (find in shops or buy online), or make your own using marzipan and food colouring. 

Makes 10-12 muffins

150ml sunflower oil 

100g brown sugar 

2 large eggs 

75g golden syrup 

175g self-raising flour 

1tsp cinnamon 

1tsp ground cloves 

½ tsp ground ginger 

½ tsp bicarbonate soda 

100g pumpkin, grated 

20g dried coconut 

1 tsp chopped nuts  

Method: Pre-heated oven 180°C/gas mark 4. In a large bowl whisk together the oil, sugar, eggs and syrup. In a separate bowl, sift together the dry ingredients, then gradually beat these into the egg mixture. Stir through the grated pumpkin and chopped nuts. Spoon into the lined muffin cases, and bake for approximately 15 minutes.  

Marshmallow Frosting 

225g caster sugar 

3 egg whites 

1tsp vanilla extract 

pinch of salt 

Method: Fill a saucepan with two inches of water, bring to the boil. Put the sugar, egg whites, vanilla and salt into a glass bowl and mix well. Place the bowl over the water, turn the heat down to a gentle simmer. Whisk the mixture and allow to thicken, this takes around 10 minutes. Remove the bowl from the saucepan, take care as it will be hot, then continue to whisk the egg white mixture until it become cold and glossy – around 5 minutes. Spoon the frosting into a piping bag with a plain nozzle and pipe swirls on top of each cake. Decorate with spooky sprinkles and edible Hallowe’en themed toppings. 

Luke Stuart of WhitePepper Chef Academy & Cookery School in Dorset

Find details of courses at WhitePepper Cookery School, including the online course Cooking for Friends with Lesley Waters, at whitepepper.online   

