Published: 9:17 PM August 31, 2021

Dubbed the ‘Antonio Banderas of cooking’ Omar Allibhoy brings his passion for Spanish cuisine to the Bournemouth Foodies Festival this month, at Kings Park Boscombe (September 17 – 19). We asked him to share a favourite late summer dessert recipe from his new book Spanish Made Simple: 100 Foolproof Spanish Recipes for Every Day published by Quadrille at £14.99.

Omar Allibhoy will bring his skills in Spanish cookery to the Foodies Festival at Bournemouth's Kings Park this September - Credit: tapasrevolution.com

Melocotones al Moscatel

In Spain, we love to remain at the table once we have finished eating. This is what we call sobremesa, chatting and chatting before the siesta arrives. A sweet wine such as Muscatel is the perfect ingredient to end a proper meal. This recipe includes fruit and this fantastic sweet wine combined. Try it!

Serves 4

4 peaches, halved and stoned (nectarines or apricots works as well)

1 x 75cl bottle sweet muscatel wine

½ cinnamon stick

2 star anise

5 juniper berries

Method: Place the halved peaches in a deep pan; ideally they should fit snuggly, holding each other. Add the Muscatel, cinnamon, star anise and juniper berries and cook over a high heat until boiling, then immediately reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the peaches start to soften up. Don’t overcook; they should still be firm. Remove from the heat and leave to cool in the liquid, preferably overnight. This will help the flavours to develop within the fruit.

These peaches can be served with a wide range of accompaniments, such as ice cream, clotted cream or natural yogurt, for a more substantial dessert.

Omar Allibhoy making some sangria with sparkling Spanish cava - Credit: Martin Poole

About Omar Allibhoy: Born in Madrid to an Indian father and Spanish mother, Omar Allibhoy trained with Ferran Adrià at El Bulli before moving to London and working with Jason Atherton. He later became Head Chef at El Pirata Detapas in West London, quickly establishing it as one of London’s best tapas restaurants and featured on Channel 4’s Gordan Ramsay’s Best Restaurant.

Omar's latest book, the follow up to his 2013 Tapas Revolution book - Credit: Martin Poole

Omar decided to put tapas on the UK’s map, opening his first restaurant Tapas Revolution at Shepherd’s Bush, London in 2010, there are now seven Tapas Revolution Bar & Restaurants across the UK. Named as a ‘crusader for Spanish food and culture’ back in his home country, Omar has written two cookbooks Tapas Revolution and Spanish Made Simple, and has featured on numerous TV shows including Saturday Kitchen, MasterChef, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, The One Show, Sunday Brunch and This Morning. tapasrevolution.com/omar

Shelina Permalloo, winner of MasterChef 2012, share dishes from her Mauritian heritage at the Foodies Festival - Credit: foodiesfestival.com

See Omar at the Bournemouth Foodies Festival. Adult day ticket £19/weekend ticket £29. Children 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets at foodiesfestival.com or call 0844 9951111.

