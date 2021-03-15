Fantastic Lamb recipes for you try by Sabrina Ghayour

Published: 8:19 AM March 15, 2021

If you're looking for some inspiration for cooking lamb, these exciting recipes by the Yorkshire-based chef, Sabrina Ghayour should fit the bill.

Sabrina Day 3 Shoulder of Lamb (c) Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton - Credit: Archant

Spice-Perfumed Shoulder of Lamb

Persian spices are aromatic and flavoursome, never harsh or abrasive. Spicing is used in a subtle way and this spice-perfumed lamb is made with my special blend of some of the most commonly used spices, fused with more unique ingredients such as rose petals and lime powder. This particular spice blend works very well with the fatty nature of the shoulder cut of lamb.

Spice-Perfumed Shoulder of Lamb recipe





Harissa-infused leg of lamb with fenugreek & lime - Credit: Archant

Harissa-infused leg of lamb with fenugreek & lime

My harissa lamb leg is slightly spicy, a yogurt-based marinade perfumed with spices and kaffir lime leaves (don't worry if you are missing a few ingredients, it will still pack plenty of flavour). Don't be afraid to pair it with classic roast accompaniments or try it with rice or flatbreads and yogurt.

Harissa-infused leg of lamb with fenugreek & lime recipe





Sabrina Ghayour - Lamb Biryani (c) Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton - Credit: Archant

Lamb biryani

My wonderful friend Asma Khan is the Queen of Biryani and nobody has a more delicate and expert hand than she does when it comes to making the best and most authentic. Asma very kindly shared some of her biryani wisdom with me, from which I am delighted to share a simplified version of this hugely popular dish with you.

Lamb biryani recipe







Butterflied leg of lamb with pomegranate salsa - Credit: Chris Kirkham

Butterflied leg of lamb with pomegranate salsa

This recipe for a deboned leg of lamb means you’ll have lunch or dinner on the table in no time at all. The tangy sauce adds a little extra something to what essentially is a familiar and popular family favourite reintroduced to you with my humble Persian twist, which I very much hope you enjoy.

Butterflied leg of lamb with pomegranate salsa recipe





