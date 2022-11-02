Hotel Review: The NICI Bournemouth's shining new star

The NICI, Bournemouth’s new luxury five-star hotel resort, has a laid-back South Beach Miami vibe that will banish those winter blues and make you feel like you are walking on sunshine.

On a sunny mid-September day, I arrive at a quiet residential street in Bournemouth for a midweek staycation with my partner Stu and in a few steps am transported into a glamorous world reminiscent of Miami’s South Beach. The NICI on West Hill Road, formerly The Savoy Hotel, has been given new life with a £25 million redevelopment by Nicholas Roach, founder and chief executive of the Harbour Hotels Group (which includes Christchurch Harbour Hotel), to create a five-star destination hotel for the town. This first-phase has seen 73 high-ceilinged en-suite bedrooms refurbished, ten luxury garden suites with outdoor hot tubs added and fire pits and cabanas installed in the glorious sea-view garden.

Stepping into paradise, the Miami South Beach themed reception area at The Nici, what a welcome! - Credit: thenici.com

Thomas Hardy once described Bournemouth as 'a Mediterranean lounging place on the English Channel’ but Roach’s inspiration has a decidedly more exotic flavour. He noticed many similarities between the British seaside resort of Bournemouth and Florida’s South Beach. SoBe, as it’s known, sits on Miami Beach, a nine-mile-long barrier island by the Atlantic Ocean. Bournemouth, with seven miles of award-winning sandy beach, sits by the English Channel. SoBe has swaying palms and pastel-coloured Art Deco buildings, which The NICI’s décor nods towards with its vibrant colour scheme of greens, golds and tangerine, palm-tree prints, and pineapple and flamingo accents, The NICI immerses you in virtual sunshine and a ‘let’s go to the beach’ message.

It’s appropriate that this is a really laid-back place. I felt very comfortable padding through the hotel in my swimming robe, to grab an early morning swim in the kidney-shaped outdoor pool. It felt like taking a dip in a film star’s pool in the Hollywood Hills, but with fabulous, very British, views to Old Harry Rocks.

This pool area is soon to be converted into a salt cave and garden restaurant, and a new 30m infinity pool with palms and pool-side service - and ‘that’ view - will open at Easter.

The view from West Cliff, looking towards Sandbanks from The Nici - Credit: thenici.com

Another echo of Miami magic is The NICI’s West Cliff location. Sweeping lawns edged with trees lead to the Zig-Zag path down to a traffic-free promenade, populated by strollers, skaters and cyclists, running alongside the golden sand. Guests can borrow funky pale green bikes from the hotel and pedal east along here to Hengistbury Head or west to Sandbanks, they also have free use of kayaks, body boards and paddle boards.

Bike ready for guests to borrow, outside the entrance to The Nici - Credit: thenici.com

Our lovely comfortable room, with fabulous free-standing bath, offered a selection of ready-mixed cocktails, a well-stocked mini-bar, as well as a decanter of complimentary spiced rum. We passed on having sundowners on our balcony to check out the South Beach Bar and Restaurant with its floor-to-ceiling windows, huge terrace and views over the garden to the sea.

The gold pineapple cocktail 'glasses' for their signature South Beach Punch - Credit: thenici.com

Even by 6pm on a Thursday this place was buzzing so, sipping a signature cocktail, a South Beach Punch, served ice-cold in a gold pineapple (so me!), I did a bit of people watching. Who frequents this splendid new Bournemouth venue, I wondered? Well, it was a diverse mix of young and old, smartly dressed and super-casual. There were young families having dinner, alongside Bournemouth locals catching up for cocktails on the terrace or a beer at the bar.

South Beach Bar and Restaurant in summer with doors open on to the terrace and gardens beyond - Credit: thenici.com

Keelan Currie, The NICI’s Canadian executive head chef, has created a menu with elements of Miami such as the vegan South Beach sushi (very much enjoyed by Stu), a nod to Asian cuisine with BBQ pork belly bao and slaw, Italian dishes such as squid ink seafood tagliatelle and British classics such as fish and chips (most mains are between £10 and £18). Their sharing menu includes dry aged bone in beef rib with triple cooked chips, lamb tagine for two, and a whole lemon sole - the latter I can testify was cracking!

Desserts, if you have room, are totally tropical. Special mention in dispatches is the feather light passionfruit Pavlova, with passionfruit curd, vanilla cream, shortbread crumble and sour cream sorbet (£8). We had to have it, but humbly tackled one portion with two spoons.

The NICI is very much an hotel for all seasons. Sure, it’s got more tropical vibes than Carmen Miranda’s fruit-bowl hat, but there are snug corners you can tuck yourself away by a fire, to read a book under a golden palm tree light, or breakout a board game. There’s a 13-seat in-house cinema, with complimentary popcorn, showing films three times a day, including family films. Rainy days here are not an issue.

Winter also gives the best views in town for sunrises and sunsets, whether you’re tucking into a romantic room service breakfast, going for a run along the beach or enjoying afternoon tea.

One of the newly refurbished bedrooms with fabulous sea views - Credit: thenici.com

It’s a fabulous location for exploring Bournemouth. Leave the car behind and walk along the promenade to get the full Bournemouth beach experience. You’re an easy 15-minute stroll into the heart of town, which is where you will find the Russell-Cotes Art Gallery and Museum, which I would highly recommend. And in the evening, we strolled up to The Triangle to take in one of the Arts by the Sea installations – the enjoyably bonkers Airship Orchestra.

Back in the Art Deco era, Bournemouth was a very stylish resort. Nearly a century later, Nicholas Roach is bringing that glamour back, creating something that is appealing for locals to swing by, as well as people to come for a romantic break, a family holiday or a weekend away with friends.

As well as the new infinity pool, on the cards for 2023 is the launch of a luxury spa, with indoor pool, hydro pool, sauna and steam rooms. There are also plans for a roof-top restaurant and bar for sundowners and sushi with views to Old Harry Rocks. I can’t wait!

So, if you feel the winter blues beginning to sweep over you, book yourself in for a sunshine fix at The NICI.

Helen Stiles was a guest of The NICI, which has B&B doubles from £175 thenici.com

Flamingos and palms in the South Beach Bar and Restaurant at The Nici - Credit: thenici.com

Seasonal packages: Winter Relax and Recharge is a two-night stay, with 30 minute in-room spa facial or massage and festive afternoon tea for two, from £520. Friends Festive Stay gives groups of four or more rooms a 20% discount, use of private dining room, exclusive use of in-house cinema and cocktail making masterclass. thenici.com