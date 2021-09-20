Meet this year's Yorkshire contestant for the Great British Bake Off

Published: 9:16 AM September 20, 2021

It’s that time of year again when the iconic cheery tune of GBBO comes tinkling through our television sets accompanied by the comforting sight of Prue Leith surrounded by delicious home-baked goods, Paul Hollywood with his piercing blue eyes, and the quirky humour of Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. Get your sweet treats at the ready as it’s time for another season of the nation’s favourite – the Great British Bake Off!

Freya and Matt Lucas have a giggle in the tent - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

This year sees the arrival of the tent’s first all-vegan baker, Freya Cox. Hailing from North Yorkshire, the 19-year-old is also the youngest baker to appear in season 12. Psychology student, Freya, has watched the programme ever since she was just nine years old. A former student at Scarborough Sixth Form College, we have no doubt she will have the whole of Yorkshire rooting for her during this year's competition which sees Freya go head-to-head with 11 other contestants in the baking tent.

Freya is dusting off her baking skills - Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Prepare for something different as Freya likes to be “unexpected” in her baking and “usually makes a lot of mess in the process." She first fell in love with the show when she saw the tent in Bakewell and has been a loyal fan ever since. Spending time with her grandma growing up gave her a passion for baking, but it was only a year ago that Freya began baking with plant-based ingredients, recreating the classics for her dad.

Freya is a fully vegan baker and models in her spare time - Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions



Yorkshire’s legacy on the Great British Bake Off -

Our county has produced four winners over the show’s 12 year run and had a total of 13 contestants that either hail from or live in Yorkshire, with Freya being the 14th. Let’s take a look at the past contestants -

Edd Kimber from Bradford in series one was the first ever person to win Bake Off back in 2010! The show allowed him to quit his job as a debt collector and write four cookbooks.

Nadiya Hussain was loved by the nation and lived in Leeds when she applied for the show. The full-time mum won series six and has since been given an MBE, written countless books, campaigned for mental health and been given her own television show.

Rahul Mandal, who moved to Rotherham at the age of 23, won series nine, along with the nation’s hearts, but is actually an engineer in nuclear research. He works at the University of Sheffield and returned to his day job after winning the show.

David Atherton from Whitby won series ten of Bake Off with his interesting flavour combinations. He was working as an international health adviser at the time, but is now a food writer and published author.

Other contestants from/living in Yorkshire include -

Danny Bryden from Sheffield (Series 3)

Howard Middleton from Sheffield (Series 4)

Sandy Docherty from Yeadon (Series 6)

Kim Joy-Hewlett from Leeds (Series 9)

Karen Wright from Wakefield (Series 9)

Luke Thompson from Sheffield (Series 9)

Dan Chambers from Rotherham (Series 10)

Amelia Le Bruin from Halifax (Series 10)

Helena Garcia from Leeds (Series 10)







