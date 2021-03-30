Published: 10:52 AM March 30, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM March 30, 2021

The Great British Bake Off star has shared her favourite food and places to eat in Yorkshire.





In an interview with Yorkshire Life in 2017, we asked Nadiya what she loved about Yorkshire food and the county’s cooking traditions. She said: ‘It’s all about the food and the traditions whatever region you visit and Yorkshire is no different. Since living there I have learned the people are very proud of what their region has produced. Some of my favourites are Parkin, Yorkshire puddings, Wensleydale cheese, rhubarb and who can forget Fat Rascals.’





In a new BBC programme called Remarkable Places To Eat, the Yorkshire based TV chef takes host Fred Sirieix to experience the places in Yorkshire where she loves to eat and looks at some of the diverse range of foods on offer in the county.





The pair pay a visit to the iconic Bettys in Harrogate, to try her favourite Fat Rascals. For those who don't know, Fat Rascals, are a scone-like cake packed with dried fruit and adorned with a glace cherry and almond smiley face.





They also visit Anand's in the Harehills area of Leeds, a vegetarian and egg-free eatery that specialises in handmade Indian sweets and vegan savouries and curries.

Nadiya Hussain and Fred Sirieix at Anand;s Sweets in Leeds - Credit: BBC/Outline Productions

The foodies also take a trip to Malham Cove, to enjoy a cup of tea and join the debate on whether fruitcake should be eaten with cheese.

It's a combination that baffles many people from outside the county, but most locals swear by this marriage of contrasting taste and textures, with Christmas cake and Wensleydale being a popular choice.









