Why visitors travel from across the globe to dine at Anoki restaurant
When Naveed Khaliq first set eyes on the dilapidated old picture hall on London Road in Derby in 2002, he could never have imagined the success that was to follow.
Nav’s quest for perfection has taken Anoki into three counties and resulted in a brand which is renowned across the UK, achieving some of the highest culinary accolades and awards along the way.
establishing a reputation for serving up indulgent cuisine in luxurious surroundings.
Restaurants in Nottingham and Burton followed shortly afterwards – and with them a loyal following of customers from across the UK.
Anoki, the Urdu for ‘unique’, combines the finest food and superlative service to create the ultimate dining experience.
Each dish is created using the finest ingredients to ensure unique character and flavour – from the lean cuts of melt-in-the-mouth meat, to fresh fish and handpicked vegetables – all in their own spicy aromatic sauces that promise an explosion of flavour with each bite.
Visitors travel to Anoki from across the globe to sample our unique and distinctive flavour.
From the vibe in the restaurant to the wonderful food created in the kitchen, it’s easy to see why Anoki has won a whole host of awards and accolades.
Contact information
Address: 129 London Road, Derby, Derbyshire, DE1 2QN
Phone: 01332 292 888
Email: info@anoki.co.uk
Website: https://www.anoki.co.uk/
Find Anoki on Facebook
Follow Anoki on Twitter
