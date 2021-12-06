Win a premium gift box of Wagyu beef from Worstead Estate

Good news for lovers of fine quality beef – we have joined up with the Worstead Estate to offer a delicious prize of two of the farm’s Low & Slow Wagyu meat boxes. The box retails at £125, and is perfect for festive entertaining, with a selection of four wagyu roasting joints and two packets of wagyu mince.

Worstead Estate is a secluded 2,000 acre working farm and countryside retreat in the north Norfolk countryside. The estate has reared livestock since the 16th century and is now the first in Norfolk to rear and sell premium wagyu beef, practicing the highest ethical rearing and sustainable farming methods. With pedigree stretching back thousands of years, the wagyu genetics produces intramuscular marbled fat to create a tender, melt in your mouth taste, along with a subtle sweetness and aroma or ‘umami’.

The health and welfare of the wagyu is paramount. The wagyu are free to roam ancient pastures in the summer and, when the grass stops growing, are fed forage tailored for the cattle’s natural needs. Local by-products such as maltings from a nearby brewery combined with low energy feed is an essential part of raising premium wagyu beef. They even listen to spa music to keep them calm and relaxed, which in turn leads to better marbling and a more delicious product.

The soil and paddocks are curated using a variety of diverse grasses and other symbiotic plants and herbs so that wagyu pastures are able to sequester carbon for several years without reseeding. The wagyu in turn fertilize the pastures, improve the soil structure and provide micronutrients lacking in most modern farming practices, making the wagyu pastures some of the most sustainable in the UK.

As Wagyu beef is only around one third of the animal, the estate makes sure that no beef goes to waste by working with charities that supply delicious food and meals to the homeless, elderly and vulnerable.

There are a variety of meat boxes to choose from that include a well-rounded selection of quality cuts, perfect for any occasion. Prices range from £60-£90 and deliveries are made nationwide.

worsteadestate.com 01692 536226 Worstead Estate, Church Farm, Smallburgh, Norfolk, NR12 9NB

To enter fill in the form here.

Usual Archant competition terms and conditions apply. The winners will be the first two correct answers drawn at random. There is no cash alternative. Only one entry per household; over 18s only. Closing date: Wednesday January 5, 2022.