Published: 10:21 AM April 15, 2021

Combe Florey House is not quite Castle Howard (used for the filming of Brideshead Revisited), but its still impressive. - Credit: allan_harris, Flickr

The previous home of Brideshead Revisited author, Evelyn Waugh, is on the market for an impressive £5.5 million and is a dream come true

Are you in the market for a new home? Do you have a small fortune for your deposit? Then why not look at a new listing from Strutt and Parker for Combe Florey House. The twelve-bedroom mansion rests in the beautiful countryside of central Somerset in the village of Combe Florey. The house is eight miles from Taunton so whilst it’s a quiet and sleepy place to live, you’re never far from the amenities.

Evelyn Waugh is probably best known as a fiction author, but also wrote prolifically for newspapers and other non-fiction. One of the great prose writers of the twentieth-century, many people will recognise him as the writer of Decline and Fall, the Sword of Honour trilogy, and Brideshead Revisited. The latter has been recreated in film and television multiple times, most recently starring Emma Thompson, Matthew Goode, and Ben Whishaw. Filming starts this year for yet another adaptation which is rumoured to include the likes of Ralph Fiennes and Cate Blanchett in its cast.

Waugh’s writing drew upon his own experience in the military throughout the Second World War, where he served in the Royal Marines and then the Royal Horse Guard. He purchased Combe Florey House in 1956 for himself and his family, living in it until his death in 1966. He is buried in the neighbouring village churchyard and the family continued to own the house until 2008.

The Church of St Peter and St Paul in Combe Florey where Evelyn Waugh is buried. - Credit: 13706945@N00, Flickr

The original residence on the Combe Florey House land was built in the Elizabethan era but was replaced with what you can now see just after the Civil War. The house was extensively remodelled in the early 1700s and you can still see much of the period architecture. The latest owners have added their own touch to the grounds, building a six thousand square-foot garage and a heated outside pool. Waugh was known for his eccentric tastes in décor which have been toned down more recently. Where once the author had skirting boards painted black and red wallpaper, is now a sympathetic and more time-appropriate style that makes the whole place feel aristocratic and luxurious.

While it comes with an impressive price tag, there is plenty there to make up for it. Twelve bedrooms, eight reception rooms, an orangery, and over 34 acres of land, to not mention all of the out buildings, make this a pretty incredible investment. It also features a modernised kitchen with high spec appliances.

The whole thing is approached through a 12th century gatehouse which is still own by the Waugh family. Once through the archway, the meandering road to the front door gives you a chance to fully appreciate the house and grounds in all their splendour. While it's not quite Brideshead, it's still a sight to see.

There’s enough space for any size gathering and can you imagine how amazing throwing a Gatsby-like party would be? Even if Combe Florey House is out of your price range, it's worth looking at on the Strutt and Parker website just to dream. Take a look at the listing here.