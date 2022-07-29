12 gorgeous NGS gardens to enjoy in August

One of the follies on show at Fiddian's Folly - Credit: Supplied by NGS

There is the rare chance to enjoy some beautiful gardens in Norfolk that are not usually open to the public this August. They are part of the National Garden Scheme which, as well as showing off some great gardens, raises thousands of pounds for charity each year. Makes for a great-value outing too!

Fiddian's Folly

Upwood Farm, North Barningham, Norwich, Norfolk, NR11 7LA

Wednesday, August 3

The garden at Upwood Farm, known as Fiddian's Follies, is quirky and full of surprises and generally very different to the traditional herbaceous borders, rosebeds and sweeping lawns. The three-acre garden has wonderful views and there are several follies, created with brick and stone, in and around an old quarry.

Honeysuckle Walk

Litcham Road, Gressenhall, Dereham, Norfolk, NR20 4AR

Wednesday, August 3

This is a two-acre woodland garden with two ponds, river and stream boundaries, 80 ornamental trees and a collection of 400 different hydrangeas and 100 hostas. Many rare hydrangea and hosta plants are available for sale.

Brick Kiln House

Priory Lane, Shotesham, Norwich, Norfolk, NR15 1UJ

Sunday, August 7

A country garden of two acres with a large terrace, lawns and colourful herbaceous borders, garden sculptures and a stream running through a diversely planted wood.

The beautiful, lush garden at Honeysuckle Walk - Credit: Supplied by NGS

33 Waldemar Avenue

Hellesdon, Norwich, Norfolk, NR6 6TB

Sunday, August 7

Lovers of urban gardens will be delighted by this space with its exciting mix of exotic and tropical plants combined with unusual perennials. A quirky palm-thatched Tiki hut is an eye-catching feature, as is a wonderful treehouse draped in plants.

North Lodge

51 Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR2 3TN

Sunday, August 7

Another delightful town garden, mostly filled with herbaceous plants, which surrounds a Victorian Gothic cemetery lodge. It has follies including a classical temple, oriental water garden and formal ponds and an original 80ft-deep well.

Kerdiston Manor

Kerdiston, Norwich, Norfolk, NR10 4RY

Sunday, August 7

The owners have spent 30 years developing this two-acre tranquil garden with mature trees, colourful herbaceous borders, dell garden, potager-style vegetable plot, pond, a wild meadow walk and thatched 18th century barn.

The handsome Tudor Lodge gardens - Credit: Supplied by NGS

68 Elm Grove Lane

Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 3LF

Sunday, August 14

Aesthetic values initially took precedent over gardening know-how in this redefinition of a suburban garden, but over 35 years a more balanced approach has resulted in an eclectic array of informal planting, rich in colour and form and full of surprises.

Ferndale

14, Poringland Road, Upper Stoke Holy Cross, Norwich, Norfolk, NR14 8NL

Sunday, August 14

This garden has a paved area with seating surrounded by borders of shrubs and flowers and a pond with a water feature. Another area has apple trees, soft fruit, a vegetable plot, greenhouse and herb bed.

Severals Grange

Holt Road B1110, Wood Norton, Norfolk, NR20 5BL

Sunday, August 14

Severals Grange gardens are a perfect example of how to create movement and lightness by interspersing foliage plants, from large shrubs to small alpines with a wide range of ornamental grasses, which are at their best in late summer.

Severals Grange boasts an impressive array of planting - Credit: Supplied by NGS

47 Norwich Road

Stoke Holy Cross, Norwich, Norfolk, NR14 8AB

Saturday, August 20

A garden over 25 years in the making, it has views over Tas valley and water meadows as well as vine and rose covered pergola, gravel beds, terrace with raised beds and shading magnolias, large greenhouse with exotic plants. Small meadow and informal pond.

51 Norwich Road

Stoke Holy Cross, Norwich, Norfolk, NR14 8AB

Saturday, August 20

Just a couple of doors away from No47, this garden consists of a variety of perennials and annuals at the front with an asparagus bed to the side and a range of vegetables. There are cold frames and a small greenhouse and behind the house there are further flower beds and a small lawn.

Tudor Lodgings

Castle Acre, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE32 2AN

Sunday, August 21

A 15th century house (not open) has a two-acre garden which has part of the Norman earthworks, an 18th century dovecote, abstract topiary, lawn and mixed borders, ornamental grasses and hot border. A natural wild area includes a shepherd's hut and informal pond inhabited by ducks and bantams. There is also a newly-planted orchard with beehive.

