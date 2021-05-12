Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Win a modern Guernsey cushion cover kit

Published: 9:35 AM May 12, 2021   
Amble Pin Cushion’s Northumbria Knit and Stitch Guernsey Cushion Cover

Amble Pin Cushion’s Northumbria Knit and Stitch Guernsey Cushion Cover

Bringing a traditional knit back into the limelight, Amble Pin Cushion’s Northumbria Knit and Stitch Guernsey Cushion Cover uses a mix of traditional and modern knitting stitches, inspired by the sights of Amble harbour, Northumberland. Ideal for those interested in heritage knitwear, the kit contains 5-ply Guernsey 100% British wool, pattern and buttons, and achieved Highly Commended in the British Knitting and Crochet awards 2020. It retails at £28.99.

Yarn colour choices - Credit: Amble Pin Cushion

The company also produces a tablet cover kit with optional padded insert at £14.99. Both kits and cushion pad are available from amblepincushion.co.uk as are their apron and cross stitch kits.

