Look inside a super stylish £2m Yorkshire home with posh playroom

Published: 4:34 PM August 11, 2021

The perfect spot for a playdate - space. style and room to grow - Credit: Tim Hardy

A luxurious home with die-for interiors is on the market in sought-after Sicklinghall near Harrogate.

Paddock House is packed with history it was bought in 1920 by a local architect and converted into a Manor House - adding the Stirling Castle chimney pots and balustrades around the terrace. - Credit: Tim Hardy



Former farmhouse, Paddock House, has been transformed into a stunning modern property with dazzling interior touches that give it definite wow-factor sparkle. It is on the market for offers over £1,995,000.

Spacious, bright and inviting - Paddock House is described as ''arguably the finest example of country contemporary living'. - Credit: Tim Hardy



Modernity combines with a fascinating past for the house too - it was bought in 1920 by a local architect and converted into a Manor House - adding the Stirling Castle chimney pots and balustrades around the terrace.

Estate agent Knight Frank says the property is, 'arguably the finest example of country contemporary living and perfectly positioned with far reaching views over lower Wharfedale'.

In the affluent and coveted south side of Harrogate, Sicklinghall's amenities include a highly regarded primary school, village pub and excellent commuting links.

Working from home? A cleverly designed mezzanine level is currently used as an office/reading room - Credit: Tim Hardy



Inside is an impressive entrance hall, with wooden flooring throughout the majority downstairs leading to a cleverly designed mezzanine level - currently utilised as an office/reading room.

Striking design is at the heart of this super-luxe stately home - Credit: Tim Hardy



A drawing room with real working fire has views to the extensive gardens and French doors lead off the hall onto the large flagged terrace.

Accents of pink give this bespoke kitchen a bright and modern feel - Credit: Tim Hardy



Hints of pink bring a stylish touch to the outstanding dual aspect kitchen/diner with large central island, double Belfast sink, bespoke hand painted units, marble worktops, four door AGA, Miele single oven, wine fridge and a Fisher & Paykel larder fridge.

This sociable room flows seamlessly through double doors into an adjoining sitting room/playroom with a fantastic floor to ceiling picture window and roof lanterns. A bespoke handmade 'Christoper Phillips' ladder leads you to another home office/den. Off this space is a shower room and access to the front of the property.

The stuff of dreams: a stylish en suite bathroom has his and her sinks, bath and free standing shower - Credit: Tim Hardy



Upstairs the Principal Suite offers a large double bedroom with breath taking views, fitted wardrobes and a stylish en suite bathroom with his and her sinks, bath and free standing shower.

The stunning house bathroom, with both bath and shower and Christian Lacroix wallpaper - Credit: Tim Hardy



Two further double bedrooms with Jack and Jill shower room and another two bedrooms serviced by the stunning house bathroom, with both bath and shower and Christian Lacroix wallpaper. Underfloor heating in bathrooms.



This stunning home is approached via private electric gates and a crunch gravel driveway, with parking for several cars and single garage - now replaced, but was once the oldest dwelling in Sicklinghall - the original 'Knights Templar' can now be found on the outside of the new extension.



Workout space in the purpose-built garden gym - Credit: Tim Hardy



The grounds, extending to just over one acre are mainly laid to lawn with trees, planted boarders, box hedging, wildlife pond, Ha-ha and gym. The grounds also incorporate a large stable and tack room - part of the garden is sectioned off for equestrian use.

A place to relax - the beautiful patio - Credit: Tim Hardy



Paddock House has the most magnificent south facing terrace enclosed with stone balustrades - the perfect place to admire the view onto Carlston Hill.

Paddock House is listed in the walkers ramblers books as it mentions the Stirling Castle chimney pots.

