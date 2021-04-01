Suffolk's Orwells Furniture showroom reopens

promotion

Published: 12:09 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 1:51 PM April 1, 2021

The Orwells Furniture Showroom will be re-opening on Monday 12 April.

The fine bespoke furniture and interiors specialist - located in Suffolk but just a half hour drive from Colchester in Essex - creates and enhances everything from kitchens to bedrooms and studies.

Orwells Furniture Showroom in Suffolk - Credit: courtesy Orwells Furniture

Company protocol ensures staff and clients will be recording temperatures, wearing appropriate PPE, sanitising and social distancing.

Whether it be to browse paint colours, discuss a new and exciting project or to further existing designs, the team at Orwells Furniture will welcome you.

Whether it's a new kitchen, revamped study or a bedroom update, the team at Orwells Furniture can make your ideas come to life - Credit: courtesy Orwells Furniture

To book an appointment with a designer, in the showroom or in your home, call Orwells Furniture on 01473 680 091 or visit the website.

Halifax House, 497-499 Wherstead Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 8LL; see orwellsfurniture.co.uk

_____________

READ MORE:

_____________