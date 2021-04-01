promotion
Suffolk's Orwells Furniture showroom reopens
Suffolk Magazine Reporter
- Credit: courtesy Orwells Furniture
The Orwells Furniture Showroom will be re-opening on Monday 12 April.
The fine bespoke furniture and interiors specialist - located in Suffolk but just a half hour drive from Colchester in Essex - creates and enhances everything from kitchens to bedrooms and studies.
Company protocol ensures staff and clients will be recording temperatures, wearing appropriate PPE, sanitising and social distancing.
Whether it be to browse paint colours, discuss a new and exciting project or to further existing designs, the team at Orwells Furniture will welcome you.
To book an appointment with a designer, in the showroom or in your home, call Orwells Furniture on 01473 680 091 or visit the website.
Halifax House, 497-499 Wherstead Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 8LL; see orwellsfurniture.co.uk
