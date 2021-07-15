Promotion

Published: 5:13 PM July 15, 2021

Design a bespoke home lift that matches your decor, provides easy access to all floors and becomes a style feature. - Credit: Access Lifts

Adding value to a property, making your house instantly accessible and helping you build a home that will last you a lifetime, are just a handful of reasons to install a home lift.

Jono Edwards from Access Lifts in Dorset, shares with us a few more and reveals his top design tips to ensure your home lift looks amazing and functions perfectly.

Q: What is a home lift and why should I consider fitting one inside my house?

External home lifts can make getting in and out of your property much easier and more convenient. - Credit: Access Lifts

Much like an elevator that you see in shops or office buildings, a home lift provides easy access to houses with two or more storeys.

We design bespoke lifts to fit in any size or style of home, that can be used to enable easy access to all floors, move furniture, and are a great way to increase your property’s value.

For those thinking ahead, a home lift will ensure you’re able to easily move about your home, so even as your needs change and mobility becomes restricted - your property will remain fit for purpose and last you for many years to come.

Q: Where can I install my home lift?

Our experts can recommend where’s best to place your home lift. We offer several solutions for inside the home so we're bound to find a space where a home lift could fit. Call us on 0800 65 252 65 to book a free survey.

Q: I don’t think I have the space inside my home for a lift. What can I do?

Speak with a member of the Access Lifts team to discuss your project in more detail and discover which home lift is best for you. - Credit: Access Lifts

If there's not enough space indoor, we offer external home lifts which come in their own self-supporting frame. This will fit snuggly against an external wall, to create a weatherproof seal between your house and outdoor lift.

If you have trouble accessing your home from the roadside, have you considered a garden lift? They can travel up existing steps and pathways to make it easier to get in and out of the house.

Space should be not a concern when considering installing a home lift. You can contact a member of our friendly team to discuss your project in more detail and discover what products are available to suit your property and needs.

Q: How can I design a lift that looks stylish and fits in with my home’s décor?

We offer a wide range of finishes from the lift's doors to the cabin to the structure, allowing you to design a lift that suits your style. We can also colour match the lift to your existing design.

An existing timber door design can also be fitted over your indoor lift, to disguise its appearance, making it look like another room or cupboard. This is great for open-plan homes or if you prefer a minimalist look.

Home lifts are a great way to add value to your property and future-proof your home. - Credit: Access Lifts

Q: Will I need to make any preparations before my lift is installed?

Not at all – we’ll take care of everything. We can recommend trusted local builders to prepare any necessary works before installation, will manage your project from beginning to end and ask builders to provide a quote before work begins, to ensure you get the best value for money.

Q: How much will my home lift cost?

This depends entirely on the size and design of your project; however, we are able to give accurate ballpark figures pretty much immediately. Often, I advise customers to weigh up the cost of installing a home lift against moving house. Leaving the property that you love can prove costly with legal fees, stamp duty and removal fees.

Q: How long will it take to install my home lift?

Most indoor home lifts take a week to install, though this will depend on how many storeys the lift needs to climb. An external home lift serving two floors typically takes two weeks to fit. When discussing your project, we’ll let you know about installation times and arrange an appointment that’s convenient for you.

If you’re interested in finding out more about a lift for your property, call us. We can offer free advice, recommendations and answer any questions you may have. We can also arrange a time to visit your home to carry out a free survey and assess the options available. We provide our services throughout the UK.

Visit access-lifts.co.uk for more information, call 0800 652 5265 or email headoffice@access-lifts.co.uk.