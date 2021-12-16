Four great Kent Charities that'll collect and recycle your used real Christmas Trees

Once you've finished enjoying your real Christmas tree, make a donation to one of our wonderful Kent charities and their team will come and take it away and recycle it for your - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Love your real tree but wondering how to get rid of it sustainably, once Christmas is behind us? Four Kent charities have got great schemes that will allow you to see your tree collected and recycled once you've finished with it, with the cost of a donation from you in exchange for the service going to support their excellent work. You will need to register your tree for collection in advance, though, so read on for details of where collections are taking place and how to sign up for the schemes.

If you live in Ashford, Canterbury or Thanet:

Having been running the scheme for a decade in Ashford Pilgrims Hospices is rolling out it Christmas Tree Recycling fundraising campaign into Canterbury and Thanet for the first time this year.

Canterbury and Margate household collections will take place on: Saturday 8– Tuesday 11 January 2021. Online registrations close midday on Monday 3 January.

Ashford household collections will take place the following week: Saturday 15 - Tuesday 18 January 2021. Online registrations close midnight on Thursday 6 January.

The charity doesn't suggest a donation amount, but obviously is hoping anyone who uses the free scheme will support them generously. To register, CLICK HERE

If you live in selected ME postcodes, Maidstone and Tonbridge & Malling:

Heart of Kent Hospice is asking residents in the boroughs of Maidstone and Tonbridge & Malling to book a tree collection and recycling service in return for a suggested donation of £10. Donations will go directly to the Hospice.

A fleet of vans together with volunteers will collect trees from residents within pre-designated postcodes between 7 January and 9 January 2022.

Registration closes at midnight 4 January 2022, so, provided your postcode falls into one of the areas listed below, to register CLICK HERE

The postcodes that Heart of Kent will be collecting from are:

ME14 3 - ME14 4 - ME14 5

ME15 6 - ME15 7 - ME15 8

ME16 0 - ME16 8

ME19 4 - ME19 6

ME20 6 - ME20 7

If you've got a TN1, TN2, TN4, TN9 or TN10 postcode:

Hospice in the Weald is collecting unwanted Christmas trees and taking them away for recycling between Friday 7 and Saturday 8 January 2022 in exchange for voluntary donations. The trees will be recycled into woodchips, thanks to support from family-run Biddenden Arboriculture , with the chips in turn being used in the lovely gardens at Hospice in the Weald in Pembury and its Cottage Hospice in Five Ashes. Book your slot before 8pm on 4 January 2022. To register, CLICK HERE

If you live within a five-mile radius of ellenor Hospice in Gravesend:

Collections on 2, 8 and 15 January, with a suggested donation of £15 per tree. Book your slot before 30 December 2021.To see specific postcodes and register CLICK HERE