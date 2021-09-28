This Kent castle could be yours for £11 million!

Published: 7:58 AM September 28, 2021

Anyone who's ever enjoyed a fairy tale can't have failed to have imagined living in castle of their very own - and, here in Kent, you can. With gorgeous Grade I-listed Lympne Castle, at time of writing, up for sale, you've got as much chance as anyone else of calling it home - providing, that is, you can meet the £11 million asking price.

There's so much to love here - the castle, which dates from the 13th-century, is built on an escarpment, which means you can survey your lands (around 130 acres of woodland and pasture to be precise) and look across over Romney Marsh and towards the English channel - even catching a glimpse of France on a clear day.

For the money you're paying, though, you'll probably want more than just views - and, inside, this castle delivers, with period features galore. There's a Great Hall with its King Post roof, ornate Gothic traceried windows and plastered ceiling, spiral staircases and two towers, for 'his' and 'hers' viewing opportunities, perhaps. One of the many joys of Lympne, though, is that it's always been a building that's evolved, so there are features to enjoy from other eras, too. Between 1906 and 1908, the castle was restored and extended by Scottish architect Sir Robert Lorimer. He added the West Wing and four cottages, all in mellow-stoned Vernacular style. During WWI the castle was used as accommodation for forces based at Lympne and, later, as a convalescent home for Canadian soldiers. In 1918 it was bought by renowned conductor Sir Thomas Beecham's brother Henry, who added a lookout to the East Tower. During WWII it played an important role, because from here it was possible on clear days to see V1 rockets being launched from Calais, giving the coastline guns time to get ready to shoot them down over Hythe Bay.

Bringing Lympne Castle bang up to date, it's most recently served as a popular wedding venue, complete with function room and corporate entertaining area. The four cottages, meanwhile, have been renovated and are used as holiday lets, with what was once a carriage store and garages now a bistro. With all these spaces included in the sale, Lympne Castle could prove an idea opportunity for anyone keen to run a spectacular hospitality business in Kent.

In the summer, swimming in the pool within the castle’s walled gardens is an option, while the kitchen garden, complete with glass houses and potting sheds should mean plenty of own-grown produce to tuck into into.

It all sounds pretty idyllic to us - but those with an eye for a possible bargain and who like the idea of 'buy one, get one free' may be interested to know that the remains of Stutfall Castle - built by the Romans as one of nine forts located along the coast in around 270CE - sits on the south western boundary of Lympne Castle's land. In other words, you're arguably getting two castles for the price of one!

Lympne Castle is being marketed by Savills with a guide price of £11,000,000. savills.co.uk