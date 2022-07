Work has begun in the grounds of Astley Hall to create the Lancashire Life garden for the Chorley Flower Show.

Landscaper Elliott Smith of Heysham-based Crafted Landscapes made the first cut in the turf outside the hall on Wednesday.

Elliott Smith of Crafted Landscapes clears the site - Credit: Paul Mackenzie

The show runs from July 29-31 and the Lancashire Life garden – which celebrates the magazine’s 75th anniversary – will occupy a prime spot outside the hall. And once the show closes, our garden will be moved to a permanent location in the grounds of the hall.

And once the site was cleared, garden designer Greg Anderton, was able to start marking out the plan on the ground.

Greg Anderton marks out some the garden's key features - Credit: Paul Mackenzie

The garden will depict three distinct areas of the Lancashire countryside: moorland, woodland and coast. Each part of the garden will be planted with flowers, grasses, trees and ferns found in those regions of Lancashire; there will be about 1,500 plants in the 12x7m garden.

The three areas will be linked by a stream and visitors will be able to explore the garden on an accessible path and to rest on a bench in the woodland area. A beautiful stone circle with a red rose carved in its centre will stand at heart of our garden.

As well as being an added attraction for the thousands of visitors to the Chorley Flower Show, the Lancashire Life garden should provide inspiration for gardens and gardeners around the county.

Greg Anderton's plan for the Lancashire Life garden - Credit: Greg Anderton/Leafy Lytham

‘I want to show how plants can thrive in a shady garden, or in those areas of the garden that people find difficult,’ Greg said. ‘Part of the idea of the garden is to give people ideas for their own gardens, whichever part of the county they are in and whatever style of garden they have.

‘I want to show what people can plant and what will thrive in gardens around Lancashire, it’s a matter of getting the right plants in the right places. We want the garden to do that, and to capture the essence of the Lancashire countryside.’