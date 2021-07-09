Meet Cheshire's precious therapy dogs

Published: 8:36 AM July 9, 2021

In this month's collaboration with Facebook group Dog Walks in Cheshire, we are thankful for therapy dogs

Shakespeare is a therapy dog with Therapy Dogs Nationwide, visiting Wythenshawe Hospital children’s unit. - Credit: Diane Redshaw

Shakespeare the great Dane

Shakespeare is a therapy dog with Therapy Dogs Nationwide, visiting Wythenshawe Hospital children’s unit. Owner Diane Redshaw of Timperley, says: ‘He makes all the children, parents, carers, doctors and nurses all really happy when he visits the unit,’ owner Diane Redshaw says. ‘Brentwood Special School really benefits from his visits, creating a calm, happy feel, and he enjoys the Paws and Read scheme at Our Lady of the Rosary RC Primary School.’

Norman passed to be a therapy dog just before the first lockdown, in March last year. - Credit: Diane Redshaw

Norman the Coton de Tulear

‘Norman passed to be a therapy dog just before the first lockdown,’ owner Diane Redshaw of Timperley says. ‘He was able to visit a local nursing home who absolutely loved his cuddles and happy presence. Not only do the residents benefit, but the nursers, carers and office workers also loved his visits too.’

Henry is a welcome visitor at local care and nursing homes. - Credit: Zoe Smith

Henry the cockapoo

Registered Pets as Therapy dog Henry had just started visiting Bowerfield Court and Bowerfield House, a care and nursing home in High Lane before the first lockdown. ‘He did two visits at each home, and in that time brought plenty of happiness to residents,’ owner Zoe Smith of Disley says. ‘One resident had been at the home for a year and had not engaged in any activities, but allowed Henry into his room and enjoyed stroking him as he sat by his bed.’

Yanto is always there for his brother, who has ADHD. - Credit: Julie Evans

Yanto the labradoodle

‘This is our youngest son having homework support from the favoured family member at home in Great Barrow,’ says owner Julie Evans. ‘Yanto is not an officially trained therapy dog, but he instinctively knows when his brother with ADHD needs him. Only Yanto can calm him, and Yanto is the only one he can confide in about his feelings, trials and tribulations.’

Barney loves listening to the children read stories. - Credit: Laura Hopley

Barney the Pekingese Yorkshire terrier cross

‘I work as a learning mentor in a primary school, and Barney visits school as a Pets as Therapy dog,’ owner Laura Hopley, of Crewe says. ‘He loves listening to the children read stories, helping them to become more confident and fluent readers, and he loves a cuddle and a fuss from children who may just need some relaxing time with him.’

Pets as Therapy dog at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Alfie’s job has taken him from parliament to ITV’s This Morning and CBBC’s Blue Peter. - Credit: Suzanne Emsden

Alfie the pug

Pets as Therapy dog at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Alfie’s job has taken him from parliament to ITV’s This Morning and CBBC’s Blue Peter. Owner Suzanne Emsden, a paediatric intensivist for the regional paediatric critical care transport service from Whitegate, says: ‘He is many children’s best friend through tricky times and has genuine intuition, knowing exactly how to behave...from cuddles in bed to rides in the tricycle basket!’

Ozzie qualified as an assistance dog 14 months ago. - Credit: Rachel Clarke

Ozzie the mini golden doodle

‘This is my daughter Belle with three-year-old Ozzie,’ mum Rachel Clarke says. Ozzie qualified as an assistance dog 14 months ago. ‘Belle has been extremely poorly for a number of years, and following a relapse she asked if she could have her own dog; a puppy she would look after herself. Being a good puppy-mummy gives her a reason to live, and Ozzie has been by her side since he was seven weeks old. He’s there through the good times and the bad, he makes her laugh and comforts her when she’s down.’

