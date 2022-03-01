Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Cheshire guide dog in the running to win award at Crufts

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM March 1, 2022
Family with guide dog

Scott Bailey with wife Amanda, daughters Grace and Darcey, and Milo - Credit: Dave Phillips Photography

Milo the guide dog from Crewe wins Best Friends category in 2022 Kennel Club Hero Dog Award

Scott Bailey, aged 32, from Crewe grew up on a dairy farm, milking cows and driving tractors. Losing his sight in 2019 was devastating.

He worried his outdoors lifestyle was over and struggled to come to terms with the fact he could no longer see his children’s faces.

Things began to look up when he was partnered with guide dog Milo in November 2020 after the covid lockdown with the golden retriever postponed his initial training in 2019.

The family got Milo his own Christmas tree because he had given them all their lives back and given Scott the confidence to start a counselling course, hoping to make this his future career. 

Now Milo has been chosen as the winner of the Best Friends category in the 2022 The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award which takes place at Crufts each year. 

There are five categories in the annual awards,: Extraordinary life of a working dog, Hero support dog, Best friends, Child’s champion, and Rescue dog hero. Milo's category, Best friends, celebrates a pet dog who has seen its owner through the hardest times, as well as the happiest. One of these category champions will be the overall winner of the The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2022 which will de decided through a public vote, and announced in the main arena at Crufts 2022.

You can vote for Milo  to win the overall award before Cruft takes place between March 10-13 at the NEC Birmingham on the Crufts website.

And you can follow the exploits and day to day life of Milo by following his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GuidedogteamMilo

