19 cottages that will make you want to move to Kent

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 4:09 PM May 26, 2021   
Prospect Cottage in Dungeness, Kent.

Prospect Cottage in Dungeness, Kent. - Credit: Nigel S / Flickr

These cosy chocolate-box cottages in Kent are the stuff of dreams and will make you want to move to the county known as 'The Garden of England' immediately. 

Since the onset of the pandemic, many people are leaving large cities (most significantly London) and are moving to the country, searching for a simpler and quieter life. Also, 2020 saw the rise of a charming internet lifestyle aesthetic called 'Cottagecore', which went viral on Instagram and TikTok. It promotes slow-living amongst nature; think Thomas Hardy's Far from the Madding Crowd but with modern sensibilities. 

Here are 19 gorgeous cottages to fuel your Cottagecore obsession

1. Chantry Cottage, Otford 

Chantry Cottage

2. The Old School House, Stalisfield

My favourite short cycle route, Faversham to Stalisfield and back via Throwley

3. Biddenden Village 

4. Clements' Cottage, Chilham

Clements' Cottage, Chilham, Kent

5. Chiddingstone 

6. Newenden

7. Meopham 

8. Chilham

Chilham Cottage

9. Faversham

10. Smarden 

smarden kent ,old & beautiful.

11. Matfield 

Kent cottage garden

12. Fordcombe

13. Kemsing

Beautiful cottages - kent

14. Shoreham

A Winter Cottage - shoreham kent

15. Appledore 

16. Groombridge

17. Ightham 

A circular walk from Ightham Mote to Wilmot Hill.

18. Leeds

19. Prospect Cottage, Dungeness

Derek Jarman's Cottage

