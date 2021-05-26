19 cottages that will make you want to move to Kent
- Credit: Nigel S / Flickr
These cosy chocolate-box cottages in Kent are the stuff of dreams and will make you want to move to the county known as 'The Garden of England' immediately.
Since the onset of the pandemic, many people are leaving large cities (most significantly London) and are moving to the country, searching for a simpler and quieter life. Also, 2020 saw the rise of a charming internet lifestyle aesthetic called 'Cottagecore', which went viral on Instagram and TikTok. It promotes slow-living amongst nature; think Thomas Hardy's Far from the Madding Crowd but with modern sensibilities.
Here are 19 gorgeous cottages to fuel your Cottagecore obsession
1. Chantry Cottage, Otford
2. The Old School House, Stalisfield
3. Biddenden Village
4. Clements' Cottage, Chilham
Most Read
- 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 2 10 must visit cafés on the Kent coast
- 3 6 best places to hear sea shanties in Devon and Cornwall
- 4 Win a two-night stay for two at the Telegraph Hotel in Coventry
- 5 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
- 6 10 places to make you fall in love with the Suffolk coast
- 7 7 things to do in Yorkshire during the Bank Holiday weekend
- 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 9 17 great things to do in Essex in June
- 10 Villages in Hertfordshire: 10 of the prettiest places to visit
5. Chiddingstone
6. Newenden
7. Meopham
8. Chilham
9. Faversham
10. Smarden
11. Matfield
12. Fordcombe
13. Kemsing
14. Shoreham
15. Appledore
16. Groombridge
17. Ightham
18. Leeds
19. Prospect Cottage, Dungeness
Read more of the best Kent content:
10 must-visit cafés on the Kent coast
3 of the best cycle routes in Kent
Dungeness: a place like nowhere else