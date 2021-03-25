7 magical bluebell walks in Devon

Published: 2:45 PM March 25, 2021 Updated: 2:50 PM March 25, 2021

May is a great time to see bluebells slowly cover Devon’s landscape, providing a wash of colour to truly emphasise the start of spring. We pick seven top spots for bluebell walks in the county.

As soon as bluebell shoots begin to emerge and envelop vast areas of Devon woodland you know spring has truly sprung. There's something particularly mesmerising about the lilac carpet that graces us with its presence once a year, usually arriving in early May.

Devon's acidic soils support the growth of bluebells, unlike many other areas of the UK, contributing to the county's charm. There are many areas within Devon where you can enjoy these springtime flowers, become engulfed in their fragrance and beauty with this list of magical destinations.

1. Buckland Abbey, Yelverton

Buckland Abbey is a National Trust garden and estate, showcasing stunning walks through meadows, orchards and woodlands. Their way-marked trails provide an accessible journey through a world of bluebells all whilst taking in views of the Tavy Valley. You'll find Buckland Abbey just ¼ mile out of Yelverton. This picturesque spot makes a lovely spring outing.

2. Wembury Woods, Wembury Village

Wembury Woods is also a National Trust destination, hosting a hilly track through woodlands littered with bluebells. Here, you'll also find stunning views of the Yealm River just a stone's throw from Wembury Village, 6 miles from Plymouth.

3. Lady's Wood, South Brent

Lady's Wood, owned by the Devon Wildlife Trust, is a woodland canopy overshadowed by oak and ash. The woods are renowned for being overrun by unmissable bluebells in the spring months. Lady's Wood can be found just south of Dartmoor, near South Brent.

4. Scanniclift Copse, Doddiscombsleigh

Scanniclift Copse, another Devon Wildlife Trust area, is mainly a derelict oak copse that joins onto the oak woodland at Woodah farm. During May, the woodland is sprinkled with wild garlic and bluebells, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing destination to admire these springtime flowers. Scanniclift Copse is located one mile south-west of Doddiscombsleigh in the Teign valley.

5. Emsworthy Mire, Nr Widecombe-in-the-Moor

Emsworthy Mire, a Devon Wildlife Trust area, is a 98-hectare site with a small stream (Becka Brook) running along the bottom of the wet valley mire. During the springtime the field in front of the barn is saturated with bluebells; a perfect spot for admiring nature's beauty. Emsworthy Mire is near Widecombe-in-the-Moor.

6. Brownsham Wood, Bideford

Brownsham is a National Trust owned property and it offers the best of both worlds with spectacular open woods masked in bluebells in the spring months - not to mention a rich diversity of wildlife, all whilst connecting to the South West coastal path for breathtaking coastal scenery. Brownsham is located in Hartland, near Bideford.

7. Borough Woods, Ilfracombe

Borough Woods boasts one of the longest remaining stretches of ancient woodland in North Devon and it is cloaked in bluebells throughout May. If you go down to the woods today you'll find over 37 different types of plant species to admire. This woodland walk is a perfect spring outing for the whole family.

