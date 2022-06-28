Why you should move to Kirk Langley near Derby

We take a look at a rural Amber Valley village with community at its heart

Situated around five miles west of Derby in the beautiful Amber Valley, Kirk Langley is a small Derbyshire village of around 700 inhabitants which benefits from all the lovely features you would expect from a rural settlement.

These include Kirk Langley C of E Primary School, on Moor Lane, the Grade I-listed Church of St. Michael’s, a garden centre, local cricket club, small village green and a playing field, with many of the distinctive buildings being Grade II listed, including the pictured Langley House.

At the heart of the Kirk Langley community is Leeke Memorial Hall, named after Rev W.M. Leeke, which until 1879 was the village school. It is from here that many of the village’s numerous and varied social activities and events take place.

Langley House - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Speaking of buildings which provide a social heartbeat for the community, there is also, of course, the obligatory pub in the form of the popular and recently renovated Bluebell Inn, which can be found on Adam’s Road.

Local services are provided by Kirk Langley Parish Council in what is essentially still a close-knit farming community.

The village itself has existed for over 1,000 years and is mentioned in the Doomsday Book of 1086 and benefits from sprawling settlements in close proximity, such as Langley Common, Meynell Langley and The Green.

Whilst Kirk Langley is relatively self-contained, larger settlements are within touching distance.

The Derby suburb of Mickleover lies just three miles to the south, whilst historic and picturesque Ashbourne is just a 15-minute drive or so north west along the A52 with an hourly bus service to both Derby and Ashbourne.

Explore

St Michael's Church, Kirk Langley - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Located aptly on Church Lane, the Church of St Michael’s, which sits within the Diocese of Derby, is impressive, with the majority of the building dating back to the early 1300s, although some parts are believed to be even older – Saxon in origin.

Major renovations to the church took place in both 1839 and 1885 and, in modern times, services regularly take place, with an area for children to play and refreshments available.

Kirk Langley is just a three-mile car journey (or an hour’s walk if you’re feeling energetic) from the National Trust-managed Kedleston Hall and a visit to one of Derbyshire’s most prominent and celebrated manor houses is a natural consideration for anyone who finds themselves in this beautiful part of the world.

Kedleston parkland, gardens and restaurant are currently open, with the hall and shop open every day except for Wednesdays.

Properties

Meynell Langley Hall - Credit: Ashley Franklin

The average price for property in Kirk Langley in the past 12 months stood at £603,790, according to the latest data provided by leading property company Rightmove (www.rightmove.co.uk).

Rightmove data suggests house prices have risen 66% on the previous year and 49% up on the 2013 peak of £405,938.

As alluded to, Kirk Langley enjoys transport links both north and south and is a stone’s throw from major Derbyshire settlements whilst retaining its authentic rural community feel.

Kirk Langley C of E Primary School, which describes itself as a ‘busy but friendly school’ and a place where ‘every child can shine’ is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

There is plentiful secondary and further education provision within driving distance from the village.