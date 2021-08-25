See inside this 6 bedroom £1.85 million house near Oxford

Published: 8:11 AM August 25, 2021

A substantial, recently-built six-bedroom village home in a commutable distance from Oxford.

WHAT: Chestnut House successfully combines traditional style and contemporary comfort, with planning permission for a garage block with office/studio over.

WHERE: Clanfield, Oxfordshire.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes reception hall, study, sitting room/playroom, 42-foot kitchen/dining/family room, garden room, cloakroom with separate WC, utility room. On the first floor are a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, guest suite, two further double bedrooms and family bathroom. The second floor features a double bedroom with en suite, a further double bedroom and a cinema room.

OUTSIDE: A large garden with dining terrace, workshop/garage, bicycle store, WC, log/garden store and driveway. In all about 0.82 acres.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £1.85 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01993 822325.

www.butlersherborn.co.uk

Chestnut House, Clanfield, Oxfordshire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Chestnut House, Clanfield, Oxfordshire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Chestnut House, Clanfield, Oxfordshire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk